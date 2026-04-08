Lifestyle REAL WORLD/ROMANCE RULES Ryan Seacrest Reveals His Dating ‘Test’ for Girlfriends The “Wheel of Fortune” has a high bar for prospective partners. Al Drago/Getty

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest admitted that, as he jumps back into the dating game, he’s keeping his standards high.

The host revealed what he considers “red flags” and “green flags” in his search for a perfect match—and the test he uses to evaluate prospective partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think simple things can tell a lot,” the 51-year-old said on his podcast, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, when discussing the red flags that can become complete dealbreakers.

Seacrest’s three-year relationship with model Aubrey Paige, 28, ended in April 2024. Two years later, he has been public about his return to romantic pursuits, even joking on Wheel of Fortune about joining Tinder.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

"I figure, the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in, and not screw it up," the Wheel of Fortune host has previously said about marriage. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventu

The radio personality prizes basic manners in potential partners. To gauge this, he relies on a simple experiment.

“I take everybody out for a little exercise. It’s a test,” Seacrest says. “When you’re out on a run or a walk or a bike ride, do you say hi to people that pass? If you don’t, I’m not so sure about you.”

Another way he judges politeness is by responsiveness to greetings, considering it a red flag “if someone says ‘good morning’ to you on the path and you don’t respond.”

Seacrest also values his routine and prefers partners to integrate seamlessly into it.

“I really look forward to getting up and having my coffee. I think if we can’t share that moment together, it’s a red flag,” he said.

“So, ‘I need coffee,’ is a green flag. Don’t have a lot, and please don’t put milks and stuff in it,” Seacrest added, much to the chagrin of his cohosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie, who rebuffed this position immediately.

Ryan Seacrest has previously been linked to model Aubrey Paige, model Shayna Taylor, and 'Dancing with the Stars' judge Julianne Hough. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

To Seacrest, the best partner starts off the day without a hitch, adding that a potential lover “cannot have one of those things that just ruins your day from the beginning.”

Instead, their morning alarm has “got to be a chimey thing. Like a pleasant, not a hardcore alarm,” he said, labeling chimes a “green flag.”

Seacrest’s most specific request: the ability to get ready in exactly 27 minutes.

“Cause not 30. It’s not 25. 27. Green flag,“ he said. ”If you’re over an hour, and I have been there over an hour. What are you doing?”

He continued, “How many poses can you make in the mirror for 90-plus minutes? What are you doing? Like, I have to go back to work. You missed your window. Time’s up. We missed our window to do anything.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog