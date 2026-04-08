Ryan Seacrest Reveals His Dating ‘Test’ for Girlfriends
Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest admitted that, as he jumps back into the dating game, he’s keeping his standards high.
The host revealed what he considers “red flags” and “green flags” in his search for a perfect match—and the test he uses to evaluate prospective partners.
“I think simple things can tell a lot,” the 51-year-old said on his podcast, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, when discussing the red flags that can become complete dealbreakers.
Seacrest’s three-year relationship with model Aubrey Paige, 28, ended in April 2024. Two years later, he has been public about his return to romantic pursuits, even joking on Wheel of Fortune about joining Tinder.
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The radio personality prizes basic manners in potential partners. To gauge this, he relies on a simple experiment.
“I take everybody out for a little exercise. It’s a test,” Seacrest says. “When you’re out on a run or a walk or a bike ride, do you say hi to people that pass? If you don’t, I’m not so sure about you.”
Another way he judges politeness is by responsiveness to greetings, considering it a red flag “if someone says ‘good morning’ to you on the path and you don’t respond.”
Seacrest also values his routine and prefers partners to integrate seamlessly into it.
“I really look forward to getting up and having my coffee. I think if we can’t share that moment together, it’s a red flag,” he said.
“So, ‘I need coffee,’ is a green flag. Don’t have a lot, and please don’t put milks and stuff in it,” Seacrest added, much to the chagrin of his cohosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie, who rebuffed this position immediately.
To Seacrest, the best partner starts off the day without a hitch, adding that a potential lover “cannot have one of those things that just ruins your day from the beginning.”
Instead, their morning alarm has “got to be a chimey thing. Like a pleasant, not a hardcore alarm,” he said, labeling chimes a “green flag.”
Seacrest’s most specific request: the ability to get ready in exactly 27 minutes.
“Cause not 30. It’s not 25. 27. Green flag,“ he said. ”If you’re over an hour, and I have been there over an hour. What are you doing?”
He continued, “How many poses can you make in the mirror for 90-plus minutes? What are you doing? Like, I have to go back to work. You missed your window. Time’s up. We missed our window to do anything.”
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