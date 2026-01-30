Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Seacrest’s appearance shocked many last week when the Wheel of Fortune host addressed the news of co-host Vanna White’s surprise wedding. White, 68, married her long-time boyfriend this month after 14 years together.

Seacrest, 51, looked noticeably thinner on the show, prompting people across multiple social media platforms to voice concern over his health.

Ryan Seacrest during a 'Wheel of Fortune' TikTok video. TikTok/@wheeloffortune

On X, fans were blunt: “Gaunt face. Hollowed cheeks. Skin pulled tight. That frozen, unsettling smile that doesn’t quite reach the eyes. The announcement barely registers because whatever is going on next to [White] is impossible to ignore...Why are so many people in Hollywood starting to look like this?”

“I didn’t recognize him,” someone commented on TikTok. “That boy did not need Ozempic,” said another, suggesting the TV host had taken a GLP-1.

Others on TikTok defended him, citing significant life events as the reason behind Seacrest’s changed appearance and weight loss.

“His dad died this year and he’s grieving,” said one commenter in response. Seacrest’s father, Gary Lee Seacrest, died in late October 2025 at 79, following a long battle with prostate cancer.

Ryan Seacrest on December 5, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHe

Fans have been commenting on Seacrest’s “skinny” appearance for close to a year now.

A Facebook photo Seacrest shared from early October of last year also seemed to spark similar concerns. In it, Seacrest wears ankle weights and a weighted vest while working out with two dumbbells.

Some of the top comments on that post also seemed to suggest the same sentiment over Seacrest’s weight. “Have a dish of pasta!” commented one fan.

“Too skinny RyRy,” said another. One comment with 94 “likes” tried to speak to Seacrest directly. “I am worried, you’re getting too thin! Love you so don’t let fame destroy you…🙏”

Ryan Seacrest on New Year's Eve 2024. Al Drago/Getty

In June of last year, fans also commented on one of Seacrest’s Instagram carousels of photos. “I think he needs help,” wrote one user, while another called the host “frail.”

If grief caused Seacrest’s recent weight loss, he wouldn’t be the only one. Actress Kate Beckinsale, 52, spoke on New Year’s Eve about how losing her parents deeply impacted her appetite.

“[Grief] doesn’t make you feel very hungry,” she said in a video that addressed social media comments about her weight loss.