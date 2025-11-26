‘American Idol’ Host’s Massive Biceps Light Up the Internet

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Even at 50, Ryan Seacrest’s videos are still turning heads.

The longtime television personality, known for hosting American Idol and Wheel of Fortune, posted workout videos ahead of Thanksgiving to his 6.4 million Instagram followers. The posts have amassed nearly 10,000 likes, as fans couldn’t stop commenting on Seacrest’s fit physique.

On Wednesday, Seacrest posted a golden-hour workout video along with a caption alluding to the upcoming holiday. “Today’s workout is sponsored by the future version of me who will absolutely be going back for seconds,” Seacrest wrote.

In his November 23 video, Seacrest is sitting on a gym bench clad in short gray shorts and a tight, crystal teal t-shirt. As he performs bicep curls, breathing heavily, personal trainer Dodd Romero keeps count of Seacrest’s reps from behind the camera. The caption reads, “The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small.”

Fans were quick to take to the comment sections. “I always wear my shirts two sizes small too but I don’t look like that,” one wrote. “Daddy Seacrest bulking up!“ another one added, while a third commented, “GUNS!!!!” Many were also impressed by Seacrest’s age, one fan writing, “This is 50.″

Singer Michael Bublé joined the conversation, joking, “I can’t wait to see you in the new Terminator reboot. 🔥"

Many found the post motivating. “Damn I wanna be in shape like that,” one person wrote. “I keep forgetting to work out😮 Wow! Look at that definition!” while another fan said Seacrest had inspired them to “get out of bed” that day.

Romero added a personal message to his client when he reposted the video to his account and captioned it “I have met a lot of great men but only a few good men and @ryanseacrest is one of the good ones left."

The training duo has been working together for a while and getting creative. In August, Seacrest posted videos and photos on Instagram of himself training with weights in what appeared to be a natural pool. In one of the photos, Romero appears to be instructing Seacrest through FaceTime.

Seacrest captioned the post, “My summer resistance training — the sea resists me and it’s winning. Thanks to my coach @doddromero for your creativity and commitment!”

In the comments, people called the workout “impressive” and Seacrest’s body “rocking.”

In an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Seacrest reflected on turning 50, saying he “couldn’t believe it.” He said he was “doing everything I can to make myself feel like I’m not 50.” He listed that he was “over-exercising, eating better, over-training,” adding that he also did “lots of” muscle recovery, cold plunging, and steaming. “Anything I could do to make myself feel 29 again.”

Seacrest has been serious about his form for years. In 2018, he told The New York Times that he flew his personal trainer to the Bahamas to join him while he was there for a live performance.