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MEAN GIRLS

Rosie O’Donnell Says This A-Lister Told Her to ‘Lose 20 Pounds’

The comment came while shooting one of the comedian’s most-loved films.

Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern
Published
Updated
Rosie O'Donnell attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards

WireImage

Rosie O’Donnell revealed an A-list director advised her to drop a significant amount of weight while shooting one of her most-loved films.

The actress and comedian shared the anecdote in an interview with People published Tuesday.

“Mounjaro changed my life,” O’Donnell told the outlet. “I couldn’t even pronounce it at first. I started three years ago when I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. I was stunned at how it quieted the food noise.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Rosie O’Donnell accepts the Icon Award onstage during The Queerties 2024 on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Rosie O’Donnell accepts the Icon Award onstage during The Queerties 2024 on March 12, 2024, in Hollywood, California.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

“I’ve had trouble with my weight my whole life,” she said. “I know the shame and humiliation dealt to people who are overweight.”

“My kids would come home from trick-or-treating with pillowcases full of candy and hide it. Smart children,” she said. “I’d wake up at 3 in the morning and go, ‘There’s a Nestlé’s Crunch bar somewhere.’ I couldn’t help myself.”

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Rosie O'Donnell and Penny Marshall during "Taboo" at the Plymouth Theater and Roxy Nightclub in New York City in 2003.

Rosie O'Donnell and Penny Marshall during "Taboo" at the Plymouth Theater and Roxy Nightclub in New York City in 2003.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

When asked how her recent 60-pound weight loss had changed her life, O’Donnell said, “When I would do late-night, my biggest concern wasn’t my set—it was, did I look fat?“

Continuing, “On League of Their Own, [director] Penny Marshall didn’t help by saying, ‘Rosie, I want you to lose 20 pounds.’“

“You think I carry it around for fun, Penny?” O’Donnell recalled snapping back.

Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna in the 1992 sports comedy, “A League of Their Own.”

Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna in the 1992 sports comedy, “A League of Their Own.”

IMDb

O’Donnell appeared in the beloved 1992 baseball comedy alongside Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, and Lori Petty. Marshall, best known for playing Laverne DeFazio in Laverne & Shirley, died in 2018.

Penny Marshall presents an award at the Women In Film's Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles in 2002.

Penny Marshall presents an award at the Women In Film's Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles in 2002.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now, she wishes she had felt content in her body back then.

“When I look back, I go, ‘God, I wish I could have enjoyed the size I was.’ I’m now at that same weight. But I feel much healthier, more powerful in my own physicality,” she said.

On Wednesday, Rosie O'Donnell published her before-and-after photos side by side on Instagram.

Rosie O'Donnell posted her before-and-after photos side by side on Instagram in May.

Instagram/Rosie O'Donnell

After losing weight, O’Donnell was left with excess skin—a common experience among those who lose significant weight, and one of the motivating factors for her highly publicized facelift.

For the Looker: Rosie O'Donnell attends Inaugural SignLight International Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Being Michelle" at SilverScreen Theater on April 16, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
FREEZE THE DAY

Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Before-and-After Facelift Photos

Roosa Rahkonen

The extra skin made her appear sad, even when she wasn’t, she said.

“People in Ireland said, ‘Rosie, are you all right, love?’ I’m like, ‘It’s my face. I actually feel happy here,’” she said, repeating the previously shared anecdote.

O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland in 2025, is the mother of five children, Parker, 31; Chelsea, 28; Blake, 26; Vivienne, 23; and Clay, 13.

Rosie O'Donnell
'END THE SAD FACE'

Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Real Reason for Surprise Facelift

Muskaan Arshad

She grappled with the decision but ultimately went through with it in January, stating, “I changed my mind for six months and then decided the real power of feminism [is] to decide what we want to do with our bodies and when.”

Rosie O’Donnell and Clay.

Rosie O’Donnell and Clay.

Rosie O'Donnell / Instagram

Her youngest child, Clay, still hasn’t noticed her facelift, she said, adding, “I hope they don’t pick up People magazine...but you never know."

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Lauren Hartley
Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern

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