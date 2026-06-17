Rosie O’Donnell Reveals the Annoying Comment That Led to Her Facelift
Rosie O’Donnell revealed the reasoning behind her decision to get a facelift after years of resisting surgery, including the irritating comments she received after losing weight.
“I got two really deep lines here,” O’Donnell, 64, stated candidly during a Tuesday episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “They call them marionette lines from losing so much weight on Ozempic.”
“There was a lot of extra skin on my neck,” she added.
O’Donnell told co-host Andy Cohen that taking a GLP-1 medication for three and a half years and the 60-pound weight loss that followed prompted her to get a lower deep-plane facelift in January.
The A League of Their Own star shared in a Substack article after her surprise facelift that the rapid weight loss made her face look like it was “melting off.”
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Loose skin is a common side effect reported by many GLP-1 users who have lost weight. Surgeons who have spoken to The Looker have reported an increase in patients seeking plastic surgery to eliminate their so-called “Ozempic face.”
O’Donnell admitted she was persuaded to undergo the procedure after people in Ireland, where she has lived since January 2025, told her she looked sad.
“I was sick of people in Ireland going, ‘Oh, darling, are you sad?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not sad. That’s my face,’” she told Cohen.
But taking such a drastic step even surprised her, as she has always considered herself “anti-facelift.”
“You don’t lead with any sort of vanity, and I think that’s what people love about you,” Cohen said in response.
The comedian had to rethink her morals before finally deciding on surgery.
“I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never—ever,” but realized that her body can’t “belong to an idea,” even if that idea was feminism, she explained on her Substack.
O’Donnell consulted several doctors in her search for a surgeon who would achieve the subtle result she wanted.
“We’re not going Kardashian,” she quipped to Cohen, “we’re going end the sad face.”
The comedian made her first red carpet appearance since the facelift last week at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York City. She received much praise after posting pictures from the event on Instagram, with people calling her “fabulous” and “stunning.”
Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger even commented in all caps, saying, “YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE.”
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