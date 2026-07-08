 Skip to main content
Lifestyle
ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT

Matthew McConaughey, 56, Shares Rare Photo With Lookalike Son, 18

The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his son’s birthday.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey attend "The Lost Bus" U.K. Special Screening at Curzon Mayfair on September 28, 2025, in London, England.

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey’s son just hit a milestone birthday and looks more like his famous father than ever.

The True Detective star celebrated his firstborn son Levi’s birthday with a rare picture together on Instagram. While the father-of-three often shares photos and videos from his outdoor escapades, the sporting events he attends, and date nights with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, he posts much less often about his children.

In the photo, the dad-son duo poses for the camera with serious facial expressions in light blue button-downs and straight-leg jeans, their layered brown hair tousled.

“18. That’s a [number,] buddy,” Matthew, 56, captioned the post. “Enjoy and handle your new freedoms.”

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his son Levi Alves McConaughey’s 18th birthday by posting a picture of them together.

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his son Levi Alves McConaughey’s 18th birthday by posting a picture of them together.

Instagram/Matthew McConaughey

Levi is following in his father’s footsteps in acting.

Get a First Look

Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In September 2025, the teen starred in his first feature film, playing Matthew’s son in Apple TV’s The Lost Bus.

Cast member Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi Alves McConaughey pose during the red carpet for "The Lost Bus" as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 50th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Matthew McConaughey and Levi Alves McConaughey starred together in the Apple TV film “The Lost Bus.” Pictured here at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

In an Instagram video, Levi offered insights into their working relationship and what it’s like to portray a dysfunctional family dynamic on screen.

“We have such a strong relationship in real life,” he said, adding that it made it easier to portray an opposite kind of relationship.

Moses Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow
THE POSING TENENBAUMS

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son, 20, Makes His Modeling Debut

Roosa Rahkonen

Levi added, “It gives you automatically the confidence to just kind of throw it at the wall and be like, ‘It doesn’t really matter. This isn’t real life.’”

sons Livingston (front L) and Levi (C), and daughter Vida (R), during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,534th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey share three children: Livingston, Levi, and Vida. The family is pictured here at the 2014 ceremony, where Matthew received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Matthew shares his three children with Camila, 43, a Brazilian-American model-turned-entrepreneur.

Joanna Cassidy promotional photo for the ABC tv mini-series 'Hollywood Wives'.
two of a kind

‘Blade Runner’ Star Shares Selfie With Lookalike Daughter

Roosa Rahkonen

The couple met at a nightclub in 2006 and quickly became inseparable. They welcomed Levi in July 2008 and Vida in January 2010.

Two years later, the pair wed in a private ceremony at their home in Austin, Texas.

Actor Matthew McConaughey (R) and Camila Alves attend the premiere of "Dallas Buyers Club" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills ,California, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves married in 2012. Pictures here at the premiere of “Dallas Buyers Club” in Beverly Hills in October 2013.

Kevork Djansezian/Reuters

The couple then welcomed their third child, Livingston, in December 2012.

The actor previously revealed that he had been searching for “the one” before meeting Camila.

“I mean, the clock was ticking—I was about to be 40, and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age,“ he told Cigar Aficionado in 2018.

Matt Damon in 2021 vs. 2026
'IT CHANGED MY LIFE'

Oscar Winner Undergoes Shocking Body Transformation at 55

Roosa Rahkonen

Matthew was thinking of taking a breather from his search, but when he saw Camila walk across the bar, it was love at first sight.

“Since that evening, I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else,” he told People in 2020.

“I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her. We have a love that we never question.”

The Golden Cameras are awarded by a popular German TV-magazine honouring excellence in the areas of television, film and entertainment. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Matthew McConaughey approached Camila Alves McConaughey at a nightclub after she caught his eye in 2006. Pictured here in Berlin in 2014.

Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW