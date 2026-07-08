Lifestyle ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT Matthew McConaughey, 56, Shares Rare Photo With Lookalike Son, 18 The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his son’s birthday. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey’s son just hit a milestone birthday and looks more like his famous father than ever.

The True Detective star celebrated his firstborn son Levi’s birthday with a rare picture together on Instagram. While the father-of-three often shares photos and videos from his outdoor escapades, the sporting events he attends, and date nights with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, he posts much less often about his children.

In the photo, the dad-son duo poses for the camera with serious facial expressions in light blue button-downs and straight-leg jeans, their layered brown hair tousled.

“18. That’s a [number,] buddy,” Matthew, 56, captioned the post. “Enjoy and handle your new freedoms.”

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Matthew McConaughey celebrated his son Levi Alves McConaughey’s 18th birthday by posting a picture of them together. Instagram/Matthew McConaughey

Levi is following in his father’s footsteps in acting.

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In September 2025, the teen starred in his first feature film, playing Matthew’s son in Apple TV’s The Lost Bus.

Matthew McConaughey and Levi Alves McConaughey starred together in the Apple TV film “The Lost Bus.” Pictured here at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025. Mark Blinch/Reuters

In an Instagram video, Levi offered insights into their working relationship and what it’s like to portray a dysfunctional family dynamic on screen.

“We have such a strong relationship in real life,” he said, adding that it made it easier to portray an opposite kind of relationship.

Levi added, “It gives you automatically the confidence to just kind of throw it at the wall and be like, ‘It doesn’t really matter. This isn’t real life.’”

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey share three children: Livingston, Levi, and Vida. The family is pictured here at the 2014 ceremony, where Matthew received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Matthew shares his three children with Camila, 43, a Brazilian-American model-turned-entrepreneur.

The couple met at a nightclub in 2006 and quickly became inseparable. They welcomed Levi in July 2008 and Vida in January 2010.

Two years later, the pair wed in a private ceremony at their home in Austin, Texas.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves married in 2012. Pictures here at the premiere of “Dallas Buyers Club” in Beverly Hills in October 2013. Kevork Djansezian/Reuters

The couple then welcomed their third child, Livingston, in December 2012.

The actor previously revealed that he had been searching for “the one” before meeting Camila.

“I mean, the clock was ticking—I was about to be 40, and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age,“ he told Cigar Aficionado in 2018.

Matthew was thinking of taking a breather from his search, but when he saw Camila walk across the bar, it was love at first sight.

“Since that evening, I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else,” he told People in 2020.

“I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her. We have a love that we never question.”

Matthew McConaughey approached Camila Alves McConaughey at a nightclub after she caught his eye in 2006. Pictured here in Berlin in 2014. Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

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