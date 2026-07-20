Lifestyle FACE FORWARD Ricki Lake Reveals Unfiltered Before-and-After Photos of Her Facelift The legendary talk show host underwent plastic surgery after losing 40 pounds. The Daily Beast/Getty

Two years after undergoing a facelift, talk show host and actress Ricki Lake, 57, is reflecting on the cosmetic procedure by sharing a series of before-and-after photos on Instagram.

The July 18 post also pulls back the curtain on exactly what the Emmy-winning daytime TV legend had done, revealing the specific facelift technique and complementary cosmetic treatments behind her impressive transformation.

A 1996 promotional portrait of Ricki Lake, who hosted her daytime talk show for 11 seasons. Getty Images/Getty Images

“Happy 2 year anniversary to me. Yes, 2 years ago today, I had a facelift. Specifically, for those wondering, I had a deep plane lower face and neck lift along with a mild CO2 laser,” Lake wrote in the caption, crediting and tagging her “incredibly talented and kind surgeon,” Dr. Allen Foulad.

Ricki Lake poses in promotional portraits for her eponymous talk show in a 1996 photo shoot in Los Angeles, California. Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

Lake, who hosted an eponymous talk show from 1993–2004 and again in 2012–2013, said the decision to go under the knife came after she rapidly lost 40 pounds in 2023.

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Ricki Lake with director John Waters pose during the unveiling ceremony of the latter's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 18, 2023, a little less than a year before her facelift. MARIO ANZUONI/Instagram/Rickilake

The weight loss left her with loose skin below her chin that “was never going to tighten up by itself,” so in 2024, she decided to “take a leap of faith” and move forward with the procedure.

Ricki Lake shared her before-and-after photos taken by her surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad. Instagram/Rickilake

The Instagram carousel documents her experience, including photos showcasing the loose skin under her chin before surgery, images from her consultation with Dr. Foulad, and makeup-free, filterless after shots showing off her defined jawline.

Ricki Lake revealed her before-and-after facelift photos on social media, where fans complimented the former talk show host's transparency. Instagram/Rickilake

Dr. Foulad, who specializes in facial rejuvenation and reconstruction, has been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of Los Angeles and New York’s top plastic surgeons.

Lake posted behind-the-scenes shots from her consultations and appointments with Dr. Foulad. Instagram/Rickilake

Lake also used the candid post to applaud the growing transparency around plastic surgery, praising fellow celebrities for being more candid about their cosmetic procedures.

While she doesn’t name-drop anyone in particular, Kris Jenner, Rosie O’Donnell, and Denise Richards have all publicly discussed undergoing facelifts recently.

“I am also very glad to see so many people over these past couple of years opening up about their own plastic surgery journeys,” she wrote, adding, “The last two pics are recent and without makeup or filter.”

Instagram/Rickilake

She signed off with hashtags including #Transparency, #SelfLove, and #ThisIs57.

The reactions fans left on Lake’s post were overwhelmingly positive.

“Probably the best most natural face lift I’ve ever seen,” one commenter wrote.

Rosie O'Donnell wrote a supportive note on Lake's post. Instagram/RickiLake

“Thank [you] Ricki,” O’Donnell, 64, who debuted her own remarkable facelift results in May, commented on Lake’s post. “I did mine because of [you and] our gal pals.”

Actresses Marissa Jaret Winokur, Rosie O'Donnell, and Ricki Lake pose together in New York City on October 3, 2007. Bruce Glikas/Instagram/Rickilake

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