Ricki Lake Reveals Unfiltered Before-and-After Photos of Her Facelift
Two years after undergoing a facelift, talk show host and actress Ricki Lake, 57, is reflecting on the cosmetic procedure by sharing a series of before-and-after photos on Instagram.
The July 18 post also pulls back the curtain on exactly what the Emmy-winning daytime TV legend had done, revealing the specific facelift technique and complementary cosmetic treatments behind her impressive transformation.
“Happy 2 year anniversary to me. Yes, 2 years ago today, I had a facelift. Specifically, for those wondering, I had a deep plane lower face and neck lift along with a mild CO2 laser,” Lake wrote in the caption, crediting and tagging her “incredibly talented and kind surgeon,” Dr. Allen Foulad.
Lake, who hosted an eponymous talk show from 1993–2004 and again in 2012–2013, said the decision to go under the knife came after she rapidly lost 40 pounds in 2023.
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The weight loss left her with loose skin below her chin that “was never going to tighten up by itself,” so in 2024, she decided to “take a leap of faith” and move forward with the procedure.
The Instagram carousel documents her experience, including photos showcasing the loose skin under her chin before surgery, images from her consultation with Dr. Foulad, and makeup-free, filterless after shots showing off her defined jawline.
Dr. Foulad, who specializes in facial rejuvenation and reconstruction, has been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of Los Angeles and New York’s top plastic surgeons.
Lake also used the candid post to applaud the growing transparency around plastic surgery, praising fellow celebrities for being more candid about their cosmetic procedures.
While she doesn’t name-drop anyone in particular, Kris Jenner, Rosie O’Donnell, and Denise Richards have all publicly discussed undergoing facelifts recently.
“I am also very glad to see so many people over these past couple of years opening up about their own plastic surgery journeys,” she wrote, adding, “The last two pics are recent and without makeup or filter.”
She signed off with hashtags including #Transparency, #SelfLove, and #ThisIs57.
The reactions fans left on Lake’s post were overwhelmingly positive.
“Probably the best most natural face lift I’ve ever seen,” one commenter wrote.
“Thank [you] Ricki,” O’Donnell, 64, who debuted her own remarkable facelift results in May, commented on Lake’s post. “I did mine because of [you and] our gal pals.”
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