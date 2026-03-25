Lifestyle THAT MAKES CENTS Denise Richards’s Facelift Has Unexpected Effect on Surgeon’s Business The best advertisement is a job well done. Dr. Ben Talei

When actress Denise Richards publicized the results of her facelift, many online commentators called it the best one they’ve ever seen. Now, the doctor who performed her surgery is drowning in requests.

In contrast to most Hollywood stars, who typically keep their cosmetic enhancements under wraps, Richards, 55, decided to publicize photos of her transformation in the name of transparency.

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Denise Richards attends the Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on December 7, 2022, about 3–4 years before her transformative surgery. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

The pictures on social media showed the Wild Things star’s face before and after she underwent a series of invasive surgeries, including a deep-plane facelift, a temporal brow lift, an upper blepharoplasty, a corner lip lift, and a fat transfer, all performed by plastic surgeon Ben Talei.

Social media users were deeply impressed by the “after” shots. Many praised Dr. Talei’s ability to give his patient a younger, more rested appearance while ensuring she still looked like herself.

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Social media users were deeply impressed by the before-and-after photos posted by Dr. Talei of Richards. Instagram/Dr. Ben Talei

Dr. Talei is a board-certified Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon behind the lifts of many famous faces, including comedian Kathy Griffin and singer-songwriter Sia.

Following the release of the striking photos, Dr. Talei told TMZ that his office fielded between 300 and 400 requests for consultation appointments in just 48 hours.

Dr. Talei was already in high demand before Richards’s viral posts, with the line for his coveted appointments typically ranging from three to six months.

From every angle, the results spoke for themselves. Instagram/Dr. Ben Talei

Yet the plastic surgeon told TMZ that his team is doing its best to accommodate the increasing number of requests.

While a rise in demand often corresponds to a rise in cost, Dr. Talei said he would not increase his prices. A transformation like Richards’s costs approximately $250,000 at his clinic.

Richards said she felt highly satisfied with the outcome, adding that her only regret was not undergoing the procedure sooner.

All smiles: Richards appeared more youthful and well-rested after surgery, but still looked like herself. Instagram/Dr. Ben Talei

“I looked like myself, but better,“ she told Allure. “It’s changed my life in such a good way.”

A glowing Denise Richards attends the 53rd Annual Saturn Awards in Universal City, California, on March 8, 2026. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

While online comments tend to err on the negative side when celebrities undergo dramatic plastic surgery procedures, Richards immediately drew praise.

Reddit

Many fans thanked the actress for her transparency and admired her natural-looking results on social media. And while some Reddit users were shocked at the eye-popping price tag, they agreed that Dr. Talei’s work appeared to be worth the hefty cost.

One top comment simply reads, “That’s the best facelift I’ve ever seen.”

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