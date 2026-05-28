Lifestyle DEAD WEIGHT ‘Real Housewives’ Star Debuts Shocking GLP-1 Slimdown The Bravo alum turned to medication after struggling to shed stubborn menopausal weight. Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for American Heart

Bravo star Cynthia Bailey says she finally feels like herself again after shedding 40 pounds.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about her yearlong health journey in an interview with People this week, revealing how she first turned to WeightWatchers before eventually adding a GLP-1 medication to help push past a stubborn plateau.

The 59-year-old said she initially joined WeightWatchers in 2025 because it “felt like a safe space” and quickly saw dramatic results, dropping 15 pounds in her first month.

Cynthia Bailey said she feels more comfortable appearing on red carpets after her 40 lbs. weight loss. Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

“It was amazing,” she said. “Then it started to slow down.”

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The snail-paced progress became increasingly frustrating for the former model, who said maintaining her figure had never been an issue earlier in life.

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Growing older, however, changed that. The reality star said menopause brought on weight gain she simply could not shake—despite dieting, working with a trainer, and consistently exercising.

“But when I got to this one particular crossroad after menopause, I just could not fix it,” she said.

The reality star said the lack of control over her changing body became emotionally draining for someone who is a self-described “control freak.”

The model said she started Weight Watchers after hitting 206 on the scale. Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Bailey eventually decided to try a GLP-1 medication after her initial success with WeightWatchers stalled.

During an episode of her Humble Brag podcast earlier this year, she revealed that her doctors placed her on the highest dosage they felt comfortable prescribing—a regimen she said she has now maintained for several months.

Despite horror stories from some users online, Bailey said she has largely avoided severe side effects.

“I never really get nauseous unless I eat too much,” she explained. “But I would feel like that even if I wasn’t on the shot.”

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The Bravo star said the physical changes were only part of the struggle. The constant commentary about her appearance from social media critics began chipping away at her confidence both personally and professionally.

“My fans, they’ve been with me since I was modeling,” Bailey said. “So they’ve seen Cynthia the model, Cynthia the reality star, Cynthia the actress.”

But as her weight fluctuated, so did the tone of the comments.

“‘Oh wow, she needs to lose weight. She looks like a mess. She really let herself go. What happened to her?’” Bailey recalled people writing online.

Cynthia Bailey said comparisons to her slimmer model figure shook her confidence on the red-carpet. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The criticism hit especially hard, she admitted, because deep down she found herself agreeing with some of it.

“As someone who lives their life in the spotlight, I was actually starting to lose confidence,” she said, adding that she even began avoiding red carpets and struggled to watch herself onscreen at her heaviest weight of 206 lbs.

Now down 40 pounds, Bailey says she is less focused on being “skinny” and more focused on reaching what feels like a healthy, sustainable weight for her body.

“I just look good,” she said. “I look the weight that I am comfortable looking and I can fit my clothes the way I wanna fit my clothes.”

After shedding 40 lbs. Bailey says she's looking to get rid of the final stubborn 5 lbs. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Her social media has reflected that renewed confidence, with Bailey flooding her Instagram with glam shots showing off her slimmer figure—including a photoshoot in which the reality star wears a figure-hugging, all-black ensemble.

Bailey also shared a series of throwback snaps with close friend Dana Hill-Robinson from her wedding days, looking just as glamorous seven years ago as she does now.

The reality star said her transformation was not solely driven by medication. Bailey credits WeightWatchers’ intuitive eating program, cutting back heavily on bread, and limiting herself to one alcoholic drink when going out as major parts of her routine.

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