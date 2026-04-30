Lifestyle TRANSFORMATION REVELATION ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Her Yearlong Weight-Loss Journey The reality star compared video clips taken one year apart to show her progress. Getty Images/Instagram/rhoc_emilysimpson

Bravo star Emily Simpson, 50, was applauded for her fitness progress after sharing a video of her weight-loss transformation on Instagram.

In the video posted on Wednesday, Simpson, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, is seen barefoot, with a messy bun, dressed in an all-black workout look, with a “April 2025″ title card over the clip.

Her husband, Shane Simpson, 50, then covers the camera. The next shot reveals his wife one year later, who appears noticeably more toned as she poses solo in chunky wedges, beachy waves, and a gingham bikini.

The caption simply reads, “One year later...” along with a tag for swimsuit brand Vetchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simpson posted the video with the classic (and situationally appropriate) Eve song, “Who’s That Girl?”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Fans and fellow cast members showered Simpson with congratulatory comments.

Longtime Real Housewives personality Shannon Beador left three fire emojis under the post. Another co-star, Jennifer Pendranti, wrote, “GIRL! What an inspiration for strength and dedication.”

Simpson shared her year-long transformation, comparing her appearances in April 2025 and April 2026. Instagram/rhoc_emilysimpson

Reality star Khloe Kardashian wrote, “You have always been so so stunning. Congratulations!!”

Still, while the clip left fans in awe, they certainly were not speechless. Although many comments praised Simpson for her strength and dedication to staying active, other fans also tossed around theories about the reality star’s methods.

Emily Simpson frequently shares videos of her workouts at the gym. Instagram/rhoc_emilysimpson

Ignoring numerous workout videos from the gym, some commenters were quick to speculate that her weight loss was entirely attributable to Ozempic.

It is a common misconception that people on GLP-1 drugs simply do not exercise. However, nearly all GLP-1 patients are encouraged by their prescribing physicians to follow a healthy diet and commit to regular exercise.

The assumptions were raised in part from Simpson’s past experiences with GLP-1 medication.

In August 2023, Simpson revealed that she took Ozempic for about 1.5 months and lost five to 10 pounds. She ultimately decided to focus solely on diet and exercise, but said her eating and appetite changed while taking GLP-1s, which allowed her to continue on a healthier track.

Emily Simpson makes an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018. Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Despite the positive impact on her life, she told Good Morning America that the reaction to her GLP-1 use was far more judgmental than to her plastic surgery procedures.

“People are harder about Ozempic than the liposuction,” she said at the time. “People get really angry. I don’t understand the anger. That’s the part that confuses me.”

“I just don’t understand why we feel the need to shame someone because they did something differently than someone else would,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense to me because, ultimately, we all just want to be our healthiest and our fittest for ourselves and our families.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog