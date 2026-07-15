Lifestyle 'IS SHE OK?' Rachael Ray’s Cooking Video Goes Viral Over ‘Unrecognizable’ Appearance Fans speculated over the TV chef’s health after she posted the video. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Food Network personality Rachael Ray sparked concerns over her “changed” appearance, with some fans declaring her “unrecognizable.”

The 30 Minute Meals star and cookbook author posted a cooking video on Instagram on Thursday showing how she measures seasoning with her hands.

The clip went viral after several commenters stated they did not immediately recognize the 57-year-old Emmy winner.

Rachael Ray posted a video showing how she measures spices with her palm. Instagram/Rachael Ray

“Jesus...what happened?” read one of the top comments with over 6,000 likes.

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Another wrote, “I haven’t seen her [in] SO LONG. I’m genuinely wondering...is she okay?” Nearly 4,000 people appeared to agree with this sentiment, as shown by the number of likes on the comment.

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Some commenters questioned Rachael Ray’s well-being. Instagram/Rachael Ray

While many people left comments saying that Ray was “not aging well” and looked “weird,” many rushed to the celebrity chef’s defense.

Rachael Ray was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2006. Here at “Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World” gala in 2010. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

“Oh my god, people! Life, time...we all age, if we are lucky,” one supporter wrote.

“In the age of Ozempic, Botox, and surgeries, it’s nice to see a natural older woman🫶,” another said.

Some commenters said they did not recognize Rachael Ray from her video. Instagram/Rachael Ray

Plastic surgery, appetite-suppressing GLP-1 medications, and cosmetic enhancements with injectables have become staples in the entertainment industry. In June, director Olivia Wilde admitted that she struggles to find actresses who could move their foreheads for her films due to an overabundance of Botox-injected faces in Hollywood.

Rachael Ray poses in matching patterned separates during Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival in Nassau, Bahamas, on March 13, 2026. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradi

The Looker compared the social media video to recent photos of Ray at events.

While her appearance in the Instagram video differs from that of her Food Network days, it is consistent with her appearance since 2023, the year her eponymous talk show ended.

Husband-and-wife duo John Cusimano and Rachael Ray at the Staple Gin booth during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 15, 2023, in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Multiple fans noted that Ray had endured major personal losses in the last five years, including the loss of her upstate New York home to a fire in 2020, and the death of her mother, restaurateur Elsa Scuderi, in 2025 at age 92.

“People, she hasn’t had an easy time lately. Her mom passed away last year. I send her tons of hugs, my dad passed four years ago, and I gained 20 pounds,” one person wrote.

Adding, “Plus, menopause, oh my god, that was the hardest for me! I gained 30 pounds! Ease up on her. You’re beautiful Rachael & I love you!”

Rachael Ray attends the 2025 North Shore Animal League America Celebration of Rescue at Tribeca 360 on June 12, 2025, in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Some theorized that she may be having difficulties in her marriage with John Cusimano. However, there appears to be little, if any, evidence of trouble in paradise, as the couple celebrated 20 years of marriage in September.

In 2024, she shared that she “had a couple of bad falls” in the span of two weeks. The comment came shortly after some fans had expressed worry over Ray seemingly slurring her speech in a video.

Rachael Ray’s TV shows have won multiple Emmy awards. Posing here in 2008 with the Emmy for outstanding talk show/entertainment program for her eponymous talk show. Phil McCarten/Reuters

Two years after the Rachael Ray Show concluded in 2023 after a 17-season run, the chef told US Weekly that she was not disappearing from the entertainment world. “I work my a-- off all the time,” she said.

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