Rachael Ray’s Cooking Video Goes Viral Over ‘Unrecognizable’ Appearance
Food Network personality Rachael Ray sparked concerns over her “changed” appearance, with some fans declaring her “unrecognizable.”
The 30 Minute Meals star and cookbook author posted a cooking video on Instagram on Thursday showing how she measures seasoning with her hands.
The clip went viral after several commenters stated they did not immediately recognize the 57-year-old Emmy winner.
“Jesus...what happened?” read one of the top comments with over 6,000 likes.
Another wrote, “I haven’t seen her [in] SO LONG. I’m genuinely wondering...is she okay?” Nearly 4,000 people appeared to agree with this sentiment, as shown by the number of likes on the comment.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
While many people left comments saying that Ray was “not aging well” and looked “weird,” many rushed to the celebrity chef’s defense.
“Oh my god, people! Life, time...we all age, if we are lucky,” one supporter wrote.
“In the age of Ozempic, Botox, and surgeries, it’s nice to see a natural older woman🫶,” another said.
Plastic surgery, appetite-suppressing GLP-1 medications, and cosmetic enhancements with injectables have become staples in the entertainment industry. In June, director Olivia Wilde admitted that she struggles to find actresses who could move their foreheads for her films due to an overabundance of Botox-injected faces in Hollywood.
The Looker compared the social media video to recent photos of Ray at events.
While her appearance in the Instagram video differs from that of her Food Network days, it is consistent with her appearance since 2023, the year her eponymous talk show ended.
Multiple fans noted that Ray had endured major personal losses in the last five years, including the loss of her upstate New York home to a fire in 2020, and the death of her mother, restaurateur Elsa Scuderi, in 2025 at age 92.
“People, she hasn’t had an easy time lately. Her mom passed away last year. I send her tons of hugs, my dad passed four years ago, and I gained 20 pounds,” one person wrote.
Adding, “Plus, menopause, oh my god, that was the hardest for me! I gained 30 pounds! Ease up on her. You’re beautiful Rachael & I love you!”
Some theorized that she may be having difficulties in her marriage with John Cusimano. However, there appears to be little, if any, evidence of trouble in paradise, as the couple celebrated 20 years of marriage in September.
In 2024, she shared that she “had a couple of bad falls” in the span of two weeks. The comment came shortly after some fans had expressed worry over Ray seemingly slurring her speech in a video.
Two years after the Rachael Ray Show concluded in 2023 after a 17-season run, the chef told US Weekly that she was not disappearing from the entertainment world. “I work my a-- off all the time,” she said.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Loading comments…