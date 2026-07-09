Queen Camilla Wears Necklace With Subtle Message to Her Family
Queen Camilla wore a heartfelt accessory that paid a subtle tribute while attending the year’s most prestigious, royal-packed tennis tournament.
On July 8, Camilla attended Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her sister, Annabel Elliot. The pair watched as British competitor Arthur Fery triumphed over Italy’s Flavio Cobolli.
Elliot, 77, wore a simple white, ankle-length dress and sat with the Queen one row away from Emmy-nominated actress Elle Fanning.
Aside from her duties as a devoted monarch, Queen Camilla also holds the title of grandmother, or, as they call her, “GaGa,” to five teenage grandchildren.
Her Majesty, who turns 79 on July 17, wore an elegant powder-blue tea-length frock. She accessorized with vibrant turquoise drop earrings, her usual blown-out lob, and an understated yet sentimental gold necklace.
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According to Hola!, the circular pendant worn around the Queen’s collar was engraved with the initials of her five grandchildren: L, E, F, L, and G.
The engravings pay tribute to Lola, 18; Eliza, 18; Freddy, 16; and twins Louis and Gus, 16.
After attending the star-studded Wimbledon games, Camilla again wore the necklace for a summer visit to the London Zoo with her husband, King Charles III, on July 9.
This time, the Queen wore a breezy white summer dress with an animal-patterned design—a fitting ensemble for the Zoological Society of London’s 200th anniversary celebration.
The Queen shares her two children and five grandchildren with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.
The couple married in 1973 and welcomed their son, Tom, in 1974, and their daughter, Laura, in 1978. After living separately for several years, the pair finalized their divorce in 1995.
Ten years later, Camilla married Charles, then the Prince of Wales, in a private ceremony outside of Windsor Castle.
The Queen previously spoke about spending quality time reading with her grandchildren.
“It was lovely,” she said in a 2023 conversation with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho. “It was just a wonderful way of getting to know them, you know, it’s just bonding, sitting on the end of their bed and just reading.”
She continued, “You know we took it in terms to find our favorite stories, and what’s lovely is it’s really got them reading, I mean properly reading. They are bookworms.”
While the royals are known for rewearing jewelry passed down from previous monarchs, Camilla isn’t the only member of the family who has fashioned something new to honor younger members.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, who also attended the recent Wimbledon festivities, wore a similar piece of jewelry to honor her own little ones during a visit to a preschool in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in May.
Kate wore a modest cloth bracelet that featured the initials of her children with Prince William—Charlotte, George, and Louis—engraved on three golden charms.
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