Lifestyle LOVE LETTERS Queen Camilla Wears Necklace With Subtle Message to Her Family The custom-designed piece is understated yet full of meaning. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Camilla wore a heartfelt accessory that paid a subtle tribute while attending the year’s most prestigious, royal-packed tennis tournament.

​On July 8, Camilla attended Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her sister, Annabel Elliot. The pair watched as British competitor Arthur Fery triumphed over Italy’s Flavio Cobolli.

Queen Camilla applauds in the Royal Box with her sister and actress Elle Fanning after Britain’s Arthur Fery wins his quarter-final match against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli at the Wimbledon Championships. Andrew Couldridge/REUTERS

​Elliot, 77, wore a simple white, ankle-length dress and sat with the Queen one row away from Emmy-nominated actress Elle Fanning.

​Aside from her duties as a devoted monarch, Queen Camilla also holds the title of grandmother, or, as they call her, “GaGa,” to five teenage grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Camilla during a visit on Day 10 of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2026, in London, England. Pool/Getty Images

Her Majesty, who turns 79 on July 17, wore an elegant powder-blue tea-length frock. She accessorized with vibrant turquoise drop earrings, her usual blown-out lob, and an understated yet sentimental gold necklace.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

​According to Hola!, the circular pendant worn around the Queen’s collar was engraved with the initials of her five grandchildren: L, E, F, L, and G.

The engravings pay tribute to Lola, 18; Eliza, 18; Freddy, 16; and twins Louis and Gus, 16.

Britain’s Queen Camilla smiles, wearing her custom-engraved necklace, during a visit on day ten of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Andrew Matthews/via REUTERS

After attending the star-studded Wimbledon games, Camilla again wore the necklace for a summer visit to the London Zoo with her husband, King Charles III, on July 9.

Queen Camilla at Penguin Beach during a visit to London Zoo on July 9, 2026, in London, England. She wore her treasured necklace, which pays tribute to her grandchildren, for the outing. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

This time, the Queen wore a breezy white summer dress with an animal-patterned design—a fitting ensemble for the Zoological Society of London’s 200th anniversary celebration.

The Queen shares her two children and five grandchildren with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The couple married in 1973 and welcomed their son, Tom, in 1974, and their daughter, Laura, in 1978. After living separately for several years, the pair finalized their divorce in 1995.

Ten years later, Camilla married Charles, then the Prince of Wales, in a private ceremony outside of Windsor Castle.

The Queen previously spoke about spending quality time reading with her grandchildren.

Laura Lopes (née Parker Bowles), Queen Camilla, and Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of Tom's new book, "Cooking & The Crown," at The Audley Public House on September 05, 2024, in London, England. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“It was lovely,” she said in a 2023 conversation with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho. “It was just a wonderful way of getting to know them, you know, it’s just bonding, sitting on the end of their bed and just reading.”

She continued, ​“You know we took it in terms to find our favorite stories, and what’s lovely is it’s really got them reading, I mean properly reading. They are bookworms.”

Play Video

​While the royals are known for rewearing jewelry passed down from previous monarchs, Camilla isn’t the only member of the family who has fashioned something new to honor younger members.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, who also attended the recent Wimbledon festivities, wore a similar piece of jewelry to honor her own little ones during a visit to a preschool in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in May.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits the “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in 2026. Jordan Pettitt/via REUTERS

Kate wore a modest cloth bracelet that featured the initials of her children with Prince William—Charlotte, George, and Louis—engraved on three golden charms.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog