Lifestyle Cloth Is A Girl's Best Friend Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Her Kids in Italy The Princess of Wales picked the affordable accessory for her visit to a preschool. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore an affordable tribute to her children for the second day of her visit to Italy.

​On May 14, Kate Middleton, 44, sported a blue-and-white floral bracelet around her wrist during her visit to a preschool in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, wears a simple cotton bracelet as she visits the "Salvador Allende" in 2026. Jordan Pettitt/REUTERS

Her simple and sweet accessory, made of 100-percent cotton, features three 9-karat yellow-gold beads bearing the initials of her children.

The charms are engraved with a G for Prince George, 12; a C for Princess Charlotte, 11; and an L for Kate’s youngest son, Prince Louis, 8.

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Her mahogany hair stayed in its usual wavy style, slightly side-parted, and she wore natural makeup with softly shadowed eyes.

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The bracelet is from Atelier Molayem’s ABC collection and retails for just 10 Euros (approximately $12 USD). The Italian brand is fitting for Middleton’s visit to Salvador Allende, a Reggio Emilia preschool that touts a progressive approach to education.

On the second day of Kate’s Italian tour—her first trip without her husband, Prince William, since her cancer diagnosis in 2024—she explored the city’s post-World War II strategy to improve early childhood education, a cause dear to her heart.

Kate paired a flowing cream-colored skirt with a symbolic Blazé Milano Wind Hunter Blazer as she enjoyed conversing, playing, and painting with children in a garden, and making pasta at Agriturismo Al Vigneto, an Italian farmstay.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, helps prepare lunch at rural Agriturismo 'Al Vigneto’ in 2026. Phil Noble/REUTERS

The beige blazer, decorated with thin white stripes, symbolized her resilience after her 2024 cancer diagnosis.

The jacket appeared in her 2024 Instagram post about chemotherapy, where Kate wrote, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, paints with children as she visits the "Salvador Allende" in 2026. Jordan Pettitt/via REUTERS

While Princess Catherine kept her wrist jewelry simple, she is often seen wearing historic and unique accessories as well, such as the stunning pair of pearl-drop earrings from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s collection, which she has worn for several events.

Aaron Chown/REUTERS

The budget-friendly bracelet contrasts with the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch worn on the same wrist, which retails for $6,800 on Cartier‘s website.

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