Carole Middleton Wears Princess Kate-Coded Outfit at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton has a global impact on fashion, but the latest women to be influenced by the Princess of Wales’ style are much closer to home.
While attending the star-studded Wimbledon tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in England on July 6, Pippa and Carole Middleton wore Catherine-coded outfits.
Kate, 44, is the oldest of Carole and Michael Frances Middleton’s three children. Pippa is 42, while their younger brother, entrepreneur James Middleton, is 39.
Carole, 71, wore an ankle-length, breezy sundress, a matching white sun hat, and flats for the courtside occasion.
The Middleton matriarch accessorized with a sky-blue linen blazer in a shade and style strikingly similar to one Kate wore just four days earlier, when the princess made her own surprise appearance at the tournament.
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Accompanying her mother, Pippa wore short white pumps and a white sunhat. Like Carole, she picked a white, ankle-length sundress with a V-neckline, but chose a bold, poppy-patterned fabric rather than a solid white one.
Pippa’s vibrant dress recalls her older sister’s earlier styles, though the contexts differ.
Since 1921, the poppy has served as a symbol in the U.K. honoring the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces and civilians who have died in conflicts.
Royal family members are often seen wearing poppy brooches or pins, signaling their respect for those who have lost their lives.
Pippa’s floral dress also has echoes of the red-on-white patterned frock worn by her sister in 2016 at a Buckingham Palace reception for the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
While her family members channeled the Princess of Wales at the tournament, Kate spent the day at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, less than 10 miles away from Wimbledon.
In an Instagram photo from the Princess’s educational trip, she wrote, “A visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital to see how specialist expertise, compassionate care, and family-centered support are helping children and their loved ones through some of life’s most challenging moments.”
Kate resumed her philanthropic duties just over a week after completing the grueling Three Peaks challenge.
On June 28, she climbed the highest peaks across England, Scotland, and Wales in just 24 hours—an endeavor that reflected her battle with and recovery from cancer while raising funds for The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated.
In an Instagram reel, Kate said, “I’ve met some incredible people, those people who are living with and beyond cancer, and I know personally how difficult that journey is, and I really wanted to use this opportunity as my way of contributing to the wonderful work that’s going on.”
After completing the challenge, Kate was greeted by her husband, three children, and parents.
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