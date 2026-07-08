Lifestyle MATCHING AT MATCHES Carole Middleton Wears Princess Kate-Coded Outfit at Wimbledon The Princess of Wales was there in spirit and style. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton has a global impact on fashion, but the latest women to be influenced by the Princess of Wales’ style are much closer to home.

While attending the star-studded Wimbledon tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in England on July 6, Pippa and Carole Middleton wore Catherine-coded outfits.

Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton are pictured in the Royal Box during the fourth round match between Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Britain’s Arthur Fery at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2026. Jaimi Joy/REUTERS

​Kate, 44, is the oldest of Carole and Michael Frances Middleton’s three children. Pippa is 42, while their younger brother, entrepreneur James Middleton, is 39.

Carole, 71, wore an ankle-length, breezy sundress, a matching white sun hat, and flats for the courtside occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Middleton matriarch accessorized with a sky-blue linen blazer in a shade and style strikingly similar to one Kate wore just four days earlier, when the princess made her own surprise appearance at the tournament.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kate and Carole Middleton wear matching blue blazers during their separate appearances at the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Reuters/Andrew Couldridge;Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Accompanying her mother, Pippa wore short white pumps and a white sunhat. Like Carole, she picked a white, ankle-length sundress with a V-neckline, but chose a bold, poppy-patterned fabric rather than a solid white one.

Pippa Middleton wears a poppy-printed dress that resembles one her sister, Princess Kate, wore in 2016. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Pippa’s vibrant dress recalls her older sister’s earlier styles, though the contexts differ.

Since 1921, the poppy has served as a symbol in the U.K. honoring the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces and civilians who have died in conflicts.

Royal family members are often seen wearing poppy brooches or pins, signaling their respect for those who have lost their lives.

Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's King Charles III, and Britain's Queen Camilla attend The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2025, ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations. Jack Taylor/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pippa’s floral dress also has echoes of the red-on-white patterned frock worn by her sister in 2016 at a Buckingham Palace reception for the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

The then Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, speaks to athletes during a reception for Team GB and ParalympicsGB medallists from the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, while wearing a red-and-white poppy-patterned dress. POOL New/REUTERS

While her family members channeled the Princess of Wales at the tournament, Kate spent the day at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, less than 10 miles away from Wimbledon.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, receives flowers from five-year-old Amelie after her visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on July 6, 2026, in London, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images

​In an Instagram photo from the Princess’s educational trip, she wrote, “A visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital to see how specialist expertise, compassionate care, and family-centered support are helping children and their loved ones through some of life’s most challenging moments.”

Kate resumed her philanthropic duties just over a week after completing the grueling Three Peaks challenge.

On June 28, she climbed the highest peaks across England, Scotland, and Wales in just 24 hours—an endeavor that reflected her battle with and recovery from cancer while raising funds for The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated.

Kate Middleton’s first Instagram post from the hike showed her in a black windbreaker. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

In an Instagram reel, Kate said, “I’ve met some incredible people, those people who are living with and beyond cancer, and I know personally how difficult that journey is, and I really wanted to use this opportunity as my way of contributing to the wonderful work that’s going on.”

Kate Middleton’s family welcomed her back from her grueling hike. Pictured here with Carole Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Michael Middleton, and James Middleton. Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

After completing the challenge, Kate was greeted by her husband, three children, and parents.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog