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BEYOND THE PALE

Priscilla Presley, 81, Makes Eyebrow-Raising Appearance on Red Carpet

She wore a head-to-toe scarlet ensemble, but it was her bluish complexion that got all the attention.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Priscilla Presley at the Elvis museum in Denmark in March 2026.Priscilla Presley visits the Elvis museum Memphis Mansion in Randers, Denmark, March 20, 2026. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley, is giving three lectures in Denmark. The first is on Saturday. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS

Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via Reuters

Priscilla Presley’s otherworldly look at a red-carpet event caught people’s attention this week.

On Thursday, Presley attended reality star and realtor Marcel Remus’s party in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, where she posed for photographers outside the event.

The 81-year-old actress and former wife of Elvis Presley wore a scarlet red floor-length gown with long sleeves and a criss-cross detail, pairing her ensemble with a handbag and a lip color of the same shade.

Soon after the event, party photos started gaining traction online, with commenters noting that Presley’s skin appeared significantly paler than usual.

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Priscilla Presley during the Remus Lifestyle Night at Hotel Hilton Mallorca Galatzo on July 30, 2026 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Priscilla Presley wore all red at the Remus Lifestyle Night at Hotel Hilton Mallorca Galatzo on July 30, 2026, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Franziska Krug/Marcel Remus via Getty Images

People magazine posted an Instagram photo in which Presley’s skin appears almost blue, which gained over 2,000 comments in eight hours.

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“That’s the ‘ghost’ of Priscilla Presley,” read one comment with over 5,800 likes. Several users compared the Dallas star to Morticia Addams of The Addams Family and Sally in A Nightmare Before Christmas, and one person called People magazine “petty” for sharing the photo.

Silke Remus, Priscilla Presley, Marcel Remus and Monica Cruz during the Remus Lifestyle Night at Hotel Hilton Mallorca Galatzo on July 30, 2026, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Silke Remus, Priscilla Presley, Marcel Remus, and Monica Cruz posed together at the all-red party.

Isa Foltin/Marcel Remus via Getty Images

Still, a few questioned whether her pallor could simply be the result of intense camera flashes.

Many online commenters were not happy with Priscilla Presley's makeup look.

Many online commenters were not happy with Priscilla Presley’s makeup look.

Instagram/People

Some critics offered “suggestions” for Presley’s beauty routine.

“Ugh, fire your makeup artist,” read one popular comment. Another person added, “May I suggest some bronzer, Mrs. Presley?”

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Priscilla Presley during the Remus Lifestyle Night at Hotel Hilton Mallorca Galatzo on July 30, 2026 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Marcel Remus via Getty Images)

Online commenters encouraged Priscilla Presley to hire a new makeup artist after her skin looked blue in some flash photos.

Isa Foltin/Marcel Remus via Getty Images

Her looks have been the subject of speculation and plastic surgery rumors for years.

In 2008, she said that she had gotten cosmetic injections from a “doctor” named Daniel Serrano around 2003.

Priscilla Presley during the Remus Lifestyle Night at Hotel Hilton Mallorca Galatzo on July 30, 2026, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Priscilla Presley during the Remus Lifestyle Night at Hotel Hilton Mallorca Galatzo on July 30, 2026, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Isa Foltin/Marcel Remus via Getty Images

It was revealed, however, that Serrano was operating without a license. was actually injecting non-FDA-approved silicone into his clients’ faces, according to TMZ.

Serrano’s clientele included many A-listers, such as Lionel Richie, according to The Guardian. He received an 18-month prison sentence.

Elvis Presley with his wife and daughter as they leave Baptist Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley leaving the Baptist Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, after the birth of their daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968.

Bettmann Archive

Priscilla Presley, née Wagner, met Elvis Presley when she was just 14. She later married the King of Rock and Roll in 1967 when she was 21 and he was 32.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968, who died in 2023 at age 54 from a small bowel obstruction.

Priscilla and Elvis divorced in 1973, after six years of marriage. At the time of his death from a heart attack in 1977, Elvis was engaged to 20-year-old model Ginger Alden.

Priscilla Presley (L) and daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 2015.

Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2015.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

She never remarried, but in 1987, she had a son, Navarone Garibaldi, with her then-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi.

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