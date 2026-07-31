Priscilla Presley, 81, Makes Eyebrow-Raising Appearance on Red Carpet
Priscilla Presley’s otherworldly look at a red-carpet event caught people’s attention this week.
On Thursday, Presley attended reality star and realtor Marcel Remus’s party in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, where she posed for photographers outside the event.
The 81-year-old actress and former wife of Elvis Presley wore a scarlet red floor-length gown with long sleeves and a criss-cross detail, pairing her ensemble with a handbag and a lip color of the same shade.
Soon after the event, party photos started gaining traction online, with commenters noting that Presley’s skin appeared significantly paler than usual.
People magazine posted an Instagram photo in which Presley’s skin appears almost blue, which gained over 2,000 comments in eight hours.
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“That’s the ‘ghost’ of Priscilla Presley,” read one comment with over 5,800 likes. Several users compared the Dallas star to Morticia Addams of The Addams Family and Sally in A Nightmare Before Christmas, and one person called People magazine “petty” for sharing the photo.
Still, a few questioned whether her pallor could simply be the result of intense camera flashes.
Some critics offered “suggestions” for Presley’s beauty routine.
“Ugh, fire your makeup artist,” read one popular comment. Another person added, “May I suggest some bronzer, Mrs. Presley?”
Her looks have been the subject of speculation and plastic surgery rumors for years.
In 2008, she said that she had gotten cosmetic injections from a “doctor” named Daniel Serrano around 2003.
It was revealed, however, that Serrano was operating without a license. was actually injecting non-FDA-approved silicone into his clients’ faces, according to TMZ.
Serrano’s clientele included many A-listers, such as Lionel Richie, according to The Guardian. He received an 18-month prison sentence.
Priscilla Presley, née Wagner, met Elvis Presley when she was just 14. She later married the King of Rock and Roll in 1967 when she was 21 and he was 32.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968, who died in 2023 at age 54 from a small bowel obstruction.
Priscilla and Elvis divorced in 1973, after six years of marriage. At the time of his death from a heart attack in 1977, Elvis was engaged to 20-year-old model Ginger Alden.
She never remarried, but in 1987, she had a son, Navarone Garibaldi, with her then-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi.
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