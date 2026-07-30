Lifestyle GOING OVERBOARD Reality Star Slammed for Getting ‘Ultimate Hourglass’ Surgery The Bravo alum’s before-and-after photos caused a commotion among fans. Alli Dore/Instagram/Getty Images

A reality star faced heaps of criticism after revealing she underwent a controversial “rib remodeling” procedure, a controversial plastic surgery aimed at achieving a smaller waist.

On Tuesday, Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member Alli Dore, 38, shared before-and-after photos of her bikini-clad body on Instagram.

The post was marked as a paid partnership with Snatched Waist, a set of plastic surgery centers that advertise on Instagram that they offer “the ultimate hourglass surgery” through “minimally invasive rib recontouring.”

Alli Dore pictured before her surgery in New York City in October 2022. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In the caption, Dore wrote, “Just under halfway at 5.5 weeks out of 12 and already convinced this is the best thing I’ve done,” thanking her medical team for “a positive experience!”

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The mother of one, who starred in the Bravo reality series in 2021, was one of many reality stars flown to Bali for the procedure by Snatched Waist in June.

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The 45-minute surgery utilizes ultrasound to fracture the bottom rib bones, typically pairs 10, 11, and 12. After the bones have fractured, the patient wears a corset for months, making the bones heal in a new position that makes the waistline appear smaller.

PageSix reports the cost of the surgery to be $14,870.

Alli Dore underwent surgery to create “an hourglass waist.” The picture on the right shows her waist 5.5 weeks into recovery. Instagram/Alli Dore

Although Dore was excited about her results, many of the people commenting on her post were not.

“Why why why?? Looked better before,” read the top comment.

Many commenters disagreed with Alli Dore's decision to undergo rib remodeling surgery. Instagram/Alli Dore

One person wrote, “I appreciate this is everyone’s choice but like any surgical procedure risk should be acknowledged. Especially when advertising to young women.”

Other comments included phrases such as “this makes me so sad” and “before looks far more healthy.”

Alli Dore shared before-and-after images on her Instagram. The picture in the yellow swimsuit is the “before.” Instagram/Alli Dore

But Dore was eager to defend her choice.

One commenter wrote, “This doesn’t look normal or good, no matter what you say.”

Dore replied, “Guess who’s the only opinion that matters when it’s my body? Mine. Shocking I know 😂”

In one comment, she wrote, “My only regret is not knowing about this sooner”

Alli Dore has shared many posts on social media about her recovery from surgery. This photo shows her wearing her corset two weeks after the procedure. Instagram/Alli Dore

Dore documented her surgery journey on social media, showing herself in the hospital moments before the surgery and posing in front of the mirror with her corset the day after.

In an earlier Instagram video caption, Dore explained her choice: “After having a baby I had rib flare and I’ve always wanted an hourglass waist so I was excited for this procedure.”

Dore and her boyfriend Benny Thompson welcomed their son, River George Thompson, in August 2021.

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