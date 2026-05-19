Princess Diana’s Twin Nieces Recreate Her Iconic ‘Revenge Dress’
In the midst of her grueling four-year divorce from King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, the late Princess Diana wore a tight, black off-the-shoulder number—a frock now widely considered to be fashion’s first “revenge dress.”
Almost 32 years later, her nieces reimagined the iconic outfit for an event attended by King Charles himself.
On May 18, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, both 33, reconceptualized their beloved aunt’s 1994 look. The pair wore equally striking all-black designs to attend the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show in London.
The show, located on the banks of the River Thames, invites members of the British royal family and other guests to enjoy floral festivities and learn about horticulture.
Accompanying Amelia to the flower show was her twin, Eliza, who is also a model. The women are the daughters of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, 61, from his marriage to his ex-wife, British model Victoria Lockwood, 61.
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Each wore a Diana-like gown for the occasion, a similarity first noted by InStyle, and styled their dresses much like their late aunt.
Amelia paired her floor-length, off-the-shoulder dress with glittering white Dune London pumps, a flower-shaped handbag, and a center-parted, slicked-back hairstyle.
Eliza accessorized her form-fitting, short-sleeved turtleneck with black sheer tights, black pumps, a silver clutch, and a neat updo.
Both sisters’ designs featured high slits that showcased their legs—another parallel with the Princess of Wales’s chic, sleek outfit.
Princess Diana wore her legendary dress—a plunging, off-the-shoulder, asymmetrical design from Christina Stambolian—to a fundraising dinner hosted by Vanity Fair on June 29, 1994, at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens.
The outfit caused a stir for its perceived “immodesty” and dark fabric. At the time, black was typically reserved for mourning among royals.
The dress’s interpretation as a symbol of the death of Diana’s marriage was underscored by her choice of jewelry. According to InStyle, Diana wore a choker made of seven strands of pearls, accented with a diamond-and-sapphire brooch, a gift from the Queen Mother for her wedding.
Media outlets later declared it Diana’s “revenge dress.” It is now displayed as such at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland.
The same night the Princess made her Gallery appearance, King Charles III, then the 45-year-old Prince of Wales, announced on live television that he had not been entirely faithful in the royal marriage.
During an interview for the documentary Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role with British journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, Charles was asked whether he was faithful to Diana during their marriage. “Yes,” he said, “until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”
The moment arrived two years after the couple first separated in 1992—the same year Diana’s nieces, Eliza and Amelia Spencer, were born.
Diana’s divorce from Charles was finalized in August 1996, after which Charles married his long-rumored mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla.
The royal couple attended the May 18 event alongside the twins. Queen Camilla wore black-leather kitten heels and a blazer over her black-and-white floral dress, while King Charles picked a navy-blue suit for the occasion..
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