Nicole Kidman’s Post-Divorce Curls Look Better Than Ever

Does anyone pull off post-separation style quite like Nicole Kidman? In the aftermath of the actress’s highly publicized divorce from country singer Keith Urban, Kidman’s eye-catching looks have grabbed almost as many headlines as the split itself. Now, her latest hairstyle harkens back to her curly-girl roots.

Kidman, 58, showed off her naturally curly hair in an Instagram story celebrating her daughter Faith’s fifteenth birthday. The mother of four’s photo collage included a shot of a white birthday cake with thin pink candles and lettering in pink icing. In the second shot, the actress wears a “Happy Birthday” tiara atop her loose golden ringlets as she presents the cute cake.

Nicole Kidman posts a photo with her naturally curly hair on Instagram stories. Instagram @nicolekidman

Kidman’s outfit includes a boho-chic top with a high neck, reminiscent of her roles in period dramas like The Beguiled (2017) and Australia (2008). Without a doubt, though, the star of her look was her golden hair, worn down and in romantic loose ringlets.

In September, after 19 years of marriage, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, with whom she shares daughters Faith, 15, and Sunday Rose, 17. Kidman is also the mother of two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, including 33-year-old Bella Kidman Cruise and 30-year-old Connor Cruise.

Since filing for divorce, Kidman has debuted “break-up bangs” at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, flaunted “revenge gowns” on the red carpet, strutted the Vogue World catwalk with her hair styled in voluminous Old Hollywood waves, and was announced as a chair for the 2026 Met Gala, arguably the most fashion-forward event of the year. Kidman will chair the evening alongside fellow style superstars Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Nicole Kidman debuts her 'break-up bangs' at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

This marks the second time in a month Kidman has been seen with her naturally curly hair. With reports that she spent Christmas in Australia, perhaps the summer humidity down under is helping her re-embrace her curly hair.

A curly-haired Nicole Kidman with co-star David Argue in 1983's 'BMX Bandits.' Comworld

While the actress is most often seen with straight, honey-blonde hair, her hair is naturally curly and a warm ginger shade. This can be seen in her earlier roles in films such as the 1983 action-comedy BMX Bandits and the 1999 psychological thriller Eyes Wide Shut, which Kidman starred in alongside ex-husband Tom Cruise.

With Kidman’s post-separation style now taking a more casual, carefree turn, we can’t wait to see what her next post-divorce look will be.