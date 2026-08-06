 Skip to main content
Lifestyle
'WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN?'

Nicole Kidman, 59, Says This Childhood Comment Still Stings Today

The Emmy winner didn’t always love her unique features.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
Published
Updated
Nicole Kidman attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum

Nicole Kidman, 59, reflected on the backhanded compliment that stuck with her into adulthood.

“I started modeling at 14 and 15, and I started acting at the same time. I wanted to be an actress, but I was using the modeling to make money so that I could fund my acting,” she told Allure.

Despite her blossoming teen modeling career, the feedback she got on her looks was not exclusively positive.

“People used to always say to me, ‘When you grow up, you’re gonna be so pretty,” Kidman recalled.

Nicole Kidman now enjoys blond hair and blowouts. She often opts for wigs and hair extensions.

Nicole Kidman recalled people telling her as a teen that she would be pretty older.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I was like, ‘Huh?’” she added.

Get a First Look

Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Those comments made Kidman question her appearance: “I’d look in the mirror, and I’d go, ‘What does that mean? I wanna be pretty now.’”

“But I suppose I was a gawky kind of teenager,” she admitted. “I was all arms and legs, and I didn’t have control over my body, in a way.”

Kidman was already 5-foot-10 in her teens. Now, at 5-foot-11, she is still often taller than her peers.

Actress Nicole Kidman (l) and husband Actor Tom Cruise (r) arrive January 21 at the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills,Ca. Kidman won as Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in " To Die For

Nicole Kidman was three inches taller than her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Pictured here at the 1995 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Lee Celano/Reuters

The six-time Golden Globe-winning actress and producer has previously said that her height sometimes affected her career negatively.

But it has not held her back in her relationships: Kidman has proudly dated men who are shorter than her.

Keith Urban appears with his now-ex Nicole Kidman and their children. Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images.
TEAM NICOLE

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sends Brutal Message to Her Dad

Donovan Lynch

Kidman’s first husband, actor Tom Cruise, was 5-foot-7.

Her second husband, singer Keith Urban—whom she divorced in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage—was 5-foot-10.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Looking back, the Moulin Rouge! actress could understand the comments about her appearance.

“I understand what they were saying, in a way,” Kidman said. “But I feel pretty now.”

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman pose on the top of the stairs at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 04, 2026.
like mother, like daughter

Nicole Kidman Brings 17-Year-Old Daughter as Met Gala Date

Roosa Rahkonen

Age has given her a new perspective and acceptance, too.

“I’m grateful to have what I have and to be able to use it,” she said. “I also think because of my coloring and the way in which my face is structured, I can morph and change so easily because I don’t really have any dominant features.”

American actress Nicole Kidman waves during a photo call for US director Gus van Sant's film " To Die For " which is screened out of competition at the 48th Cannes Film Festival, May 20

Nicole Kidman said her naturally curly, red hair made it harder for her to fit in as a teenager. Pictured here at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Kidman, who often dons wigs for movie roles, said that another feature that stood her apart as a teenager was her curly, red hair.

In 2022, Kidman told BBC Radio about how her feelings of not belonging led her to pursue acting.

Nicole Kidman attends the red-carpet premiere of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” in 2026.
SHE'S A CURLS GIRL

Nicole Kidman Offers Rare Glimpse of Her Natural Curls

Cailey Petsch

“I was very tall and very pale. I had red, curly hair and I was covered in freckles,” Kidman said. “I think my sense of belonging, in terms of belonging to the cool kids, wasn’t there.”

But Kidman discovered that she could act: “That became the place that I felt comfortable.”

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW