Nicole Kidman Offers Rare Glimpse of Her Natural Curls
Nicole Kidman ditched her usual sleek hairstyles for a rare curly look during a countryside trip.
The 58-year-old actress posted a standalone photo on Instagram from her weekend at a farm. Her June 7 post featured an idyllic scene, with Kidman leaning against a wooden fence as horses graze in the background.
In the image, the Big Little Lies star wears a simple blue button-down over a white shirt, blue straight-leg jeans, and white sneakers.
The comment section quickly filled up with comments about Kidman’s bouncy blond curls.
One commenter wrote, “Weekend curls at that!” referring to Kidman’s “Weekend Vibes” caption under the post. Another added, “The curls are back.”
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“Love her natural hair. I saw her once in [Los Angeles], and she is even more breathtaking than in photos,” another commenter said, comparing the look to another curly-haired actress. “Same with Andie MacDowell.”
The Four Weddings and a Funeral star, 68, regularly wears her hair curly.
By contrast, Kidman’s natural hair scarcely enters the spotlight, with the Australian actress regularly wearing it long and straight.
Her hue, however, regularly changes, with Kidman dyeing it countless shades of red, strawberry blond, gold, and even brunette over the years.
At the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, for instance, Kidman styled her waist-length, bright-blond strands straight and center-parted.
She wore her hair in a similar but shorter style at Las Vegas’s CinemaCon, alongside her Practical Magic 2 co-star, Sandra Bullock, 61, on April 14.
The actress sometimes wears wigs, too. In an interview with Sunrise, Kidman described her icy white lob in the psychological thriller Nine Perfect Strangers as a deliberate choice for her character, Masha Dmitrichenko.
“It was very much because Masha needed to recreate herself,” she said. “She always has to.”
Kidman sometimes wears wigs outside of her on-screen roles.
“And as you know, I love changing my hair,” she said. “So, the Met Gala, everyone’s like, ‘Did you chop your hair off?’ I’m like, no, I did not,” recalling her 2025 Met Gala look, where she opted for a pixie-cut wig with side-swept bangs.
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