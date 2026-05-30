M.ph Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation Review

Lifestyle SECOND SKIN I Tried Mary Phillips’ Le Skin Foundation for 12 Hours—Here Are My Thoughts Mary Phillips is known for creating flawless complexions for A-list clients like J.Lo and Hailey Bieber, so I couldn’t wait to see whether her debut foundation lived up to the hype. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/m.ph

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I’ve been trying foundations left and right lately. As a beauty writer, I’ve somehow convinced myself that there’s a time, place, reason and season for every formula in my stash (well, almost). From light-coverage skin tints to full-coverage mattes, there are plenty of complexion formulas that I love for different reasons. Unfortunately, most of them aren’t particularly versatile.

For instance, when I want to stand out and take full-glam photos, I’ll opt for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Matte Foundation. If I’m headed to the gym, I’ll wear the Refy Skin Base Skin Tint.

But as I’ve been trying to edit down my ever-growing beauty closet, I’ve realized the new Mp.h Le Skin Weightless Foundation is a true day-to-night formula that wears many hats. I’d seen people on TikTok rave about this product since it launched earlier this year, but once I finally tried it myself, I realized the hype is real. This breathable foundation really does leave you with this satin-like, airbrush finish. It’s the foundation I’ve been reaching for almost exclusively for the past month. And when you have over 100 foundations in your lineup, that’s saying something.

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Wearing the M.ph Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation in the shade Medium 110 N. Dahvi Shira.

Its serum-like formula melts into the skin smoothly, imparting a soft matte yet hydrating finish (something I didn’t think was possible). It feels like skincare but gives skin an almost filter-like effect.

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I put the makeup artist’s recently launched foundation to the ultimate test during a weekend stay in Santa Monica, California. My skin may have snagged a little redness from the SoCal sun, but my makeup shockingly stayed intact through all the outdoor lounging.

After over 12 hours of wear time, there was no melting, creasing, or transferring—and no touch-up required. In fact, the foundation almost looked better the longer I wore it—something I can’t say about even my most beloved foundations.

Sephora $ 49 M.ph Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation The serum-like foundation is infused with skincare ingredients, including niacinamide for brightening and hyaluronic acid to plump up fine lines and prevent caking. The weightless, long-wearing formula is also sensitive-skin-friendly and non-comedogenic. It’s available in 35 shades. Shop At Sephora

My foundation du jour was founded by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, whose A-list clientele includes Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Salma Hayek (just to name a few). Phillips brought her expert minimalist “underpainting” technique to the mainstream with the launch of her Underpainting Face Palette. And the aesthetic makes sense: her celebrity clients often lean into the “clean girl aesthetic,” typically appearing in natural glam.

This second-skin foundation keeps people guessing whether I woke up like this (I’ve never gotten so many compliments on my “skin”), but it can easily be built up to near-full coverage when I want to conceal redness, blemishes, or pigmentation. The best part is that it doesn’t cake, crease, or settle into fine lines the way so many serum foundations and skin tints do (even after over 12 hours of continuous wear).

You don’t need the flawless complexion of twenty-something Hailey Bieber to appreciate this formula—nor do you need to be a professional makeup artist to apply it. Equal parts foolproof and high-performing, this versatile, long-wearing foundation delivers that elusive your-skin-but-better finish while still giving you the flexibility to customize your coverage.

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