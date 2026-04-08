Lifestyle SECOND SKIN The Best Foundations for Mature Skin, According to Reviewers Over 40 These crease-proof foundations won’t settle into fine lines. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

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Aging may be a gift, but our skin doesn’t exactly ignore the passage of time. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen and elastin, the proteins that keep skin firm, smooth, and resilient. As those levels decline, skin tends to become thinner and less elastic, leading to more visible fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores. While a solid skincare routine (and daily SPF) is your best defense against these age-related complexion woes, anyone over 40 who wears foundation knows that the formula matters just as much as prep.

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Unfortunately, not all complexion products are created with mature skin in mind. Overly matte formulas can cling to dryness and exaggerate texture, while ultra-dewy options often fall short at covering hyperpigmentation and sun spots.

The best foundations for mature skin strike that balance, delivering a smooth, skin-like finish without looking heavy or flat. Whether you prefer fuller coverage or something more sheer and radiant, we’ve rounded up top-rated formulas that reviewers over 40 swear by.

Many of these picks also pull double duty, infused with skincare-forward ingredients designed to hydrate, plump, and improve the look of your complexion over time.

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The right foundation doesn’t just cover up imperfections—it works with your skin, not against it. Below, the formulas that prove a great base only gets better with age.

Jones Road Beauty What The Foundation

In 2020, legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown launched Jones Road, four years after she exited Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Central to her sophomore line is age-inclusive formulas, designed for makeup wearers of all ages—especially those over 35. The brand’s What the Foundation is one of its hero products for a reason. The foundation is packed with moisturizing ingredients like castor oil and sodium hyaluronate to plump the appearance of fine lines and lock in moisture without being overly greasy or compromising staying power. The creamy formula has a gel-like consistency in the pot, but melts into the skin for a second-skin finish that’s neither too dewy nor too matte. The coverage is light but buildable, and a little bit goes a long way.

Coverage: Light to medium | Shades: 16 | Active ingredients: N/A| Skin-enhancing ingredients: Sodium Hyaluronate| Finish: Natural

Jones Road Beauty $ 46 What The Foundation While the foundation is formulated for all ages and skin types, reviewers over 40 are especially impressed. “I am in my 80s and find this foundation to be great. It’s moisturizing, looks natural, and most importantly, doesn’t collect in the wrinkles,” one reviewer said. Another 45-year-old reviewer said she was uncertain about the product’s claims until she took the leap, stating that the foundation’s sheer coverage “works beautifully” on her dry skin. Other reviewers over 40 note that the breathable foundation performs more like a good moisturizer, feeling weightless on the skin. The best part? This formula doesn’t settle into fine lines or pores. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Laura Geller Baked-n-Brighten Color-Correcting Powder Foundation

Powder foundations are not exactly known for being mature-skin-friendly, but Laura Geller’s Baked-N-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is a solid exception. The brand’s baked complexion line is made using a unique process in which cream pigments are baked for 24 hours on terra-cotta tiles. The result is a creamy, texture-blurring powder that feels like silk on the skin—not chalk.

Coverage: Medium to full, color correcting | Shades: 9 | Active ingredients: N/A| Skin-enhancing ingredients: Vitamin E, jojoba seed oil, green tea extract, and centella asiatica extract | Finish: Natural

Laura Geller $ 38 Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation The bestselling formula delivers a solid medium coverage and is enriched with line-smoothing antioxidants and moisture-boosting Vitamin E to help soften the appearance of texture and crepey skin. “I am 48 years old and have noticed that your typical liquid or crème foundation does not look good on my skin,” one reviewer said, adding that the Baked Balance-n-Bright foundation “covers perfectly without the look of caked on foundation.” Another reviewer said that the foundation held up through all the seasons, rain or shine: “Perfect for hot, humid summers, (spring, autumn) because it stays put and never feels heavy. And in the cold, drying winter days, it does not feel drying or cakey, just a nice, gentle glow on my 66-year-old face.” The color-correcting cream-to-powder formula is also clinically proven to be safe for people with rosacea and psoriasis. Shop At Laura Geller

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation With SPF 50

Coming in as one of the most affordable options at less than $20, this top-rated drugstore foundation is a major multitasker, infused with a blend of age-defying skincare ingredients and SPF 50. The lightweight serum foundation contains vitamin B3 to help plump up fine lines and crows’ feet while imparting a luminous glow that diffuses the appearance of texture, pores, and fine lines. One reviewer described the serum-foundation hybrid as life-changing: “When I first tried this foundation, I literally cried tears of joy,” she said, explaining that her sensitive, combination skin made it nearly impossible to find a foundation that made her feel beautiful. “It does not look like makeup at all. It just looks like beautiful, healthy skin,” she said.

Coverage: Light to medium | Shades: 30 | Active ingredients: Homosalate, titanium dioxide, octisalate, and octocrylene | Skin-enhancing ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin | Finish: Radiant

Amazon $ 19 L'oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation with SPF 50 Another 49-year-old reviewer called it “the only formula that truly understands my skin in its current chapter,” adding a laundry list of its complexion-enhancing benefits. “It doesn’t settle into lines, exaggerate pores, cling to dryness, or leave that heavy, aging look that so many products do. Instead, it becomes one with the skin.” Fans of the foundation also note that despite its lightweight feel, the formula offers “remarkable coverage.” There’s a reason why this foundation has a near-perfect five-star rating backed by over 22,000 glowing reviews. Shop At Amazon Shop At Ulta

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation

There’s a reason almost every makeup artist carries this cult-favorite formula in their kits—it woks on most skin types, blurs imperfections without looking (or feeling) heavy, and casts a filter-like effect. It delivers medium, buildable coverage and offers an extensive shade range. Plus, it has an impressive wear time of up to 24 hours and won’t transfer. The newly reformulated foundation features a true-to-skin pigment technology, enabling better colormatching and reduced oxidation, which can cause foundation color and tone to change throughout the day.

Coverage: Medium | Shades: 44 | Active ingredients: N/A | Skin-enhancing ingredients: Niacinamide | Finish: Natural, demi-matte

Sephora $ 69 Armani Luminous Silk Foundation The dermatologist-tested formula is also sensitive skin-friendly and suitable for all skin types—especially mature skin. “As I am about to turn 50, finding a foundation that doesn’t get stuck in fine lines and wrinkles is tough,” one reviewer lamented. “I love that the coverage is light, blendable, and buildable. I realize the cost is higher, but it’s worth it!” she said. Another reviewer, now on her fifth bottle, noted, “You can layer it without being afraid it will settle into your fine lines. If you’re looking for a luminous, long-wearing foundation that delivers a bit more coverage without being overly matte or drying on the skin, this versatile, glow-boosting foundation will not let you down. Shop At Sephora Shop At Nordstrom

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full Coverage Foundation With SPF 50+, Color Corrector & Anti-Aging Hydrating Serum

For those looking for full coverage and with a Demi-matte finish, IT Cosmetics’ beloved CC Cream instantly erases hyperpigmentation, redness, scars, wrinkles, and dark circles without caking, settling into fine lines, clinging to dry patches, or creasing. The multitasking formula is supercharged with anti-aging ingredients, including hyaluronic acid for hydration and line-smoothing, and peptides to firm the skin with regular use. It’s also formulated with white cast-proof broad-spectrum SPF 50+ UVA/UVB protection, so you can wear it during the day or evening. While it’s suitable for all ages and skin types (including sensitive and acne-prone), fans of the CC cream say the anti-aging formula is especially beneficial for those with mature skin. “Ladies over 60- listen to me... I have bought many, many foundations in search of the holy grail for mature skin that is crying for hydration, coverage, and long wear,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. “It covers beautifully, is very hydrating, and does not settle into fine lines.”

Coverage: Full | Shades: 30 | Active ingredients: Homosalate, Octisalate, Octocrylene| Skin-enhancing ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamin E, niacinamide | Finish: Natural matte

Amazon $ 39 IT Cosmetics CC Cream One makeup artist even uses it as an under-eye concealer. “I’m a 42-year-old professional makeup artist and highly recommend for anyone over 30 and looking for a good anti-aging foundation,” she says. “It has beautiful full coverage but doesn’t look heavy or settle in fine lines. You can even use it as under-eye concealer and looks amazing.” The full coverage, skincare-powered CC Cream is truly a triple threat—perfect for busy (or lazy) people looking for an all-in-one foundation, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Shop At Amazon Shop At Ulta

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