Refy Skin Base Skin Tint Review

Lifestyle SECOND SKIN Refy’s New Skin Tint Is Made for Gym Days and a Barely-There Finish Maybe she’s born with it? Scouted/The Daily Beast/Refy/Getty.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While it may be a controversial take, I do think makeup belongs in the gym—at least for me. While it may seem impractical for some, my choice to wear makeup to work out stems from living in Los Angeles, where fellow gym goers and Pilates princesses usually don’t show up bare-faced. Regardless, I feel a bit more motivated to show up during my workouts when I have a little makeup on, and I won’t apologize for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, I’m certainly not sporting full glam at the gym. I want to look put together—not dolled up. I’ve been on the hunt for a complexion product with more pigment than a tinted sunscreen (my go-to is Kosas’ Dreambeam SPF 40 Tint for barely-there coverage and SPF protection), but less than my favorite foundation, the Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation. Finally, I found the perfect happy medium: Refy’s newly launched Skin Base Skin Tint.

Infused with hyaluronic acid and skin barrier-boosting inclusium, the new tint delivers a lightweight, buildable formula that evens out the complexion with a slightly dewy finish. The Korean-formulated tint imparts a gel-like finish for a slight glow that stays put for hours—even when you’re breaking a sweat.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In other words, it’s the perfect base for the gym. And, since it’s brimming with complexion-enhancing skincare ingredients, I don’t feel like I’m dumping unnecessary gunk on my skin just to hit the gym.

Sephora $ 40 Refy Skin Base Hydrating Gel Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid The non-comedogenic (it won’t clog your pores) gel formula feels and performs like your favorite lightweight moisturizer while evening out skin tone, dialing down redness, and blurring the appearance of texture, pores, and fine lines. Shop At Sephora

Another thing I love about the new Skin Base Skin Tint is its innovative packaging. The tube features a cutting-edge, precision push-pump packaging system that helps monitor the amount of product dispensed with each press. The pump also has a wide, ergonomic feel, making it easier to press altogether and mess-free.

If you’re looking for a “your-skin-but-better” formula that doesn’t budge, consider Refy’s Skin Base Skin Tint your new gym bag hero. It hasn’t left my gym bag since it launched at the end of March.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog