Lifestyle 'just surviving' ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Breaks Down as Her Skin Condition Worsens The emotional video has racked up 1.5 million views. Instagram/MikaylaMatthews/Getty Images

A star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives broke down in tears over the effect her skin condition has had on her life and parenting.

“My skin is in a lot of physical pain,” social media influencer Mikayla Matthews, 26, shared in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthews spoke about her journey with a chronic condition, which she said manifests itself as skin issues, on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her symptoms seemed to lessen while traveling, but she experienced an alarming reaction almost immediately after returning to Utah.

Mikayla Matthews broke down in tears as she explained how difficult it was living with a painful chronic condition. Instagram/Mikayla Matthews

“I was in California for three weeks, I went to Costa Rica for five days, so I was basically away from my house for almost a whole month,” she shared. “I was just terrified of coming back to Utah.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Within two days of her return, Matthews’s hands and neck were turning dry, patchy, and red.

“I’m sitting here truly feeling like I’m here in Utah in this environment, I am just surviving with chronic illness, where when I was in Costa Rica, when I was in California, I’m living with chronic illness,” she said, showing her skin to the camera, upset over the turn of events.

Mikayla Matthews shared pictures of her skin condition flaring up after returning home to Utah. Instagram/Mikayla Matthews

“I have to say no to doing fun events coming up,” Matthews said, adding, “I hate going, doing interviews on carpet, taking pictures…”

Her disdain for public events when experiencing a flare-up, she said, stems from feedback and speculation over her appearance.

Imitating the types of hurtful comments she receives online, she said, “Why is Mikayla’s neck wrinkly? Why does Mikayla look like this? What illness does Mikayla have? What’s wrong with Mikayla?”

Matthews shares four children with her estranged husband, Jace Terry, and also reflected on how the condition was affecting her motherhood.

“My skin’s flaring all of a sudden, I’m in so much pain, lying on my bed, not able to go up and get my kids from school or wake up with them and take them to school,” she said.

Breaking down in tears, Matthews added, “Nobody is ever going to understand the impact of chronic illness and skin condition in the way that it has completely, completely stripped me of so much happiness, stripped me of so much time with my family, with my kids, that I’m never gonna get back.”

Instagram/Mikayla Matthews

Many comments encourage Matthews to move away from her house and focus on her healing journey. One of the top-voted comment reads, “Our bodies know when a place isn’t right for us.”

Matthews has opened up about working through the trauma of being sexually abused as a child and wondered about the connection to her chronic illness on the Hulu hit show.

Mikayla Matthews is a cast member on Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." Disney/Fred Hayes

In March, Matthews revealed that she was suffering from chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) caused by mold exposure, possibly at her house. While CIRS is not yet an official diagnosis, mold exposure can cause a range of serious symptoms, including skin issues, according to UCLA Health.

At the time, she wrote that the condition had “ruined just everything in my body. Nerves, skin, hair, brain, gut, liver, hormones…”

The cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives": Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Draper, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope, and Layla Taylor. Fred Hayes/Disney

But, she said in the new video, just leaving her house was not simple.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Your house is making you sick, get out of your house.’ It’s so much easier said than done,” she said, adding, “It’s not easy to just up and sell my house and buy a new house. And what if I’m still having these issues in another home?”

Matthews said she feels stuck, admitting, “I know that I’m not healing in this environment.”

For now, her main focus is her children.

“Right now, I’m just trying to figure out my life, trying to make this transition as seamless and comfortable as possible for my kids as I can,” she told followers.

Mikayla Matthews opened up about her challenging childhood and experiences with sexual abuse on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." Pamela Littky/Disney

“Right now, I’m just trying to figure out my life, trying to make this transition as seamless and comfortable as possible for my kids as I can.”

She finished the video by saying that her journey had been “horrible” and that she would not wish the same for anyone.

“If you’re going through something similar from the bottom of my heart, I’m so sorry, it’s not fair, it f---ing sucks.”

The video has over 4.5 million views and thousands of comments supporting Matthews over the two social media platforms.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog