Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Mikayla Matthews, 25, has been searching for solutions to her chronic mystery condition for years—most recently at the allergist’s office.

“Another day, another doctor’s visit,” The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and mother of four said in a new TikTok video, showing her visit to a clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so itchy, it’s like the worst 15 minutes of my life that I have to sit here,” Matthews said at the appointment, showing her back full of marks from allergen testing.

After the appointment, she sat in her car, faced the camera, and cried.

“I don’t think people understand how discouraging it is,” Matthews said. “Like ‘I wish I had more answers for you’ and I’m like ‘great.’”

@mikaylamatthews I always get such mixed emotions going to these apts, just hoping for new answers every time but getting nothing ❤️‍🩹 I did one of these test like 2 years ago and had the same findings. Going to try cutting out both milk and eggs and see if that helps the hives/ allergic reaction rashes I’ve been dealing with recently! 🙏🏼 ♬ original sound - Mikayla Matthews

Matthews underwent testing for 90 allergens, she said, explaining that the doctor found mild allergies to multiple things, like eggs, some grasses, and certain animals.

She noted her plan to cut milk and eggs from her diet for an extended period to see if that helps, but she revealed the doctor was not optimistic about the results. “[The doctor] was like I don’t know if this milk and egg thing is causing your issue either, but I mean, you can try it,” Matthews said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her caption, Matthews wrote, “I always get such mixed emotions going to these [appointments], just hoping for new answers every time but getting nothing.”

She added her hope that the dietary change “helps the hives/allergic reaction rashes I’ve been dealing with recently.”

Mikayla Matthews shares four children with her husband, Jace Terry. Araya Doheny/Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Matthews regularly gives updates about her chronic condition and flare-ups on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and on her social media accounts, where she has amassed almost 5 million followers.

Three weeks ago, Matthews shared an update thanking her followers for their support as she navigates through her skin journey.

“This is the rollercoaster that is chronic illness,” she said. “Most days, I tell myself, ‘I’m so grateful my flares are not as bad as they once were.’ But at the same time, it’s okay to sit here and feel frustrated that I don’t have my body back. I want to feel like myself again.”

The cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives": Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, and Demi Engemann in Los Angeles, May 2025. JC Olivera/JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

In the video, she shared pictures of her skin peeling and turning red.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last four clips were just from the past two weeks,” she wrote. “And, in the last couple of months, I truly have seen and felt healing happening. But with that healing has come new symptoms and more pain, specifically the nerve pain. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I wouldn’t wish any of this on anyone. It has stolen so much from me.”

In September 2024, Matthews told Newsweek that she had struggled to find a diagnosis since the birth of her third child, Tommie Grace, in 2021.

“I started getting molluscum on my neck, and then little rashes all over,” she said. “After that, I got my breast implants in, and the rashes got even worse.”

The reality star took drastic measures during the shooting of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ first season in early 2024. “That’s when I took out my breast implants, and they filmed that but it wasn’t shown,” she said, admitting that she felt “frustrated” that this wasn’t included in the show.