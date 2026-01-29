Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Amelia Gray Hamlin, 24, faced plastic surgery accusations following her appearance in FX’s new series, The Beauty. The show, created by legendary showrunner Ryan Murphy, explores the drastic and sometimes dangerous lengths people go to in pursuit of attractiveness.

In the show, Hamlin plays Harper Rose, an editor who explodes after contracting the beautifying virus with deadly consequences. She previously appeared in the reality shows Harry Loves Lisa and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside her parents, Lisa Rinna, 62, and actor Harry Hamlin, 74.

Her role on The Beauty, however, sparked criticism amid speculation that the young star had undergone several cosmetic treatments and facial surgery.

On the left, Amelia Gray Hamlin poses at a Palm Springs event in 2018; on the right, Hamlin walks the red carpet for the premiere of 'The Beauty' on January 14, 2026. Getty Images

“In case you missed it, Amelia Gray Hamlin is starring in a show about unrealistic beauty standards and she insists she has never had filler,” injector and influencer Molly Bailey wrote in an Instagram post beneath side-by-side photos of Hamlin. She added, “And Lisa Rinna’s lips are real too.”

Rinna previously admitted to injecting silicone into her lips and regretting the choice later.

“It’s either nepo puberty or a ponytail lift, cheek filler, lip filler, buccal fat removal, rhinoplasty, jawline filler, and full-face tox all before the ripe old age of [24]. The Rinna genetics are more powerful than we thought,” Bailey wrote.

Her caption called Hamlin “the level of delulu (delusional) I aspire to be.”

Many commenters agreed with Bailey’s theories.

“Do these celebrities forget that we have eyes?” one follower asked.

Another wrote, “Why lie at this point? [To be honest,] like who cares if you had treatments or not? It defeats the whole point.”

Lisa Rinna, with daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, in Los Angeles, November 2025. River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

Hamlin came to her own defence in the comments with a blunt, single-word reply: “AND.”

Bailey responded, “And we’re obsessed.” This comment prompted a longer answer from Hamlin, who then wrote, “Well sis you out here writing fake news about women don’t do thattttttt women need to support women don’t b [sic] weirdddddd.”

Although Hamlin denies dermal fillers, she detailed her plastic surgeries in an interview with Variety on January 24. “I’ve always had these lips,” she said. “I’m doing this thing right now called SkinVive, which is a moisturizer injection, not a filler.”

SkinVive is an FDA-approved “microdroplet” injectable that includes hyaluronic acid (HA), a common ingredient in dermal fillers. Juvéderm, a popular brand of HA-based dermal fillers, manufactures it.

Hamlin at The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Hamlin confirmed that she underwent a nose job, breast reduction, and breast implants. The reduction, she said, was medically necessary to avoid sepsis after her nipple piercing became infected.

“I was dating somebody who was older than me when I was younger, and I sort of allowed his beauty perception to affect my choices,” she told the outlet, revealing that the breast implant procedure had disastrous results. “I decided to get another breast augmentation because I wasn’t necessarily happy with the scarring that I was left with from the reduction.”

She continued, “That also turned into a medical emergency surgery, because my breasts literally could not handle what were put in me. It got to the point where I couldn’t even pump soap because the implants were pushing on the nerves,” she said, adding, “I ended up having to get a 14-hour reconstruction surgery.”