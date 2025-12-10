Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala have been revealed, and Anna Wintour’s picks are nothing short of show-stopping.

Wintour’s three co-chairs will include actress Nicole Kidman, tennis superstar Venus Williams, and—the buzziest of the trio—Beyoncé, who will attend the fashion world’s biggest fête for the first time in a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidman, 58, and Williams, 45, have attended the Met Gala regularly over the years, whereas Beyoncé, 44, last graced the event in 2016. That year, she wore Givenchy Haute Couture to match the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology” theme.

The upcoming Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” will celebrate the spring exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and will examine the relationship between the body and clothing.

“‘Costume Art’ privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear,” curator Andrew Bolton said in a press release on Vogue today.

While the Met Gala is scheduled for May 6, 2026, continuing the tradition of taking place on the first Monday in May, the exhibition will be open to the public from May 10, 2026, until January 10, 2027.

Additionally, actress Zoë Kravitz and Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello will co-chair the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee. Other members of the committee include famous names spanning multiple industries, including musicians Sabrina Carpenter, Yseult, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, and Doja Cat; actresses Gwendoline Christie, Lena Dunham, Teyana Taylor, and Elizabeth Debicki; models Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, and Lauren Wasser; ballet dancer Misty Copeland; artist Anna Weyant; and basketball player A’ja Wilson. More committee members and details of the dress code are set to be announced at a later date.