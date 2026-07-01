Lifestyle THE POSING TENENBAUMS Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son, 20, Makes His Modeling Debut Another nepo baby enters the industry. Caroline Brehman/Reuters;Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Both of Gwyneth Paltrow’s children are officially high-fashion models.

On Wednesday, Burberry revealed the brand’s newest face: Moses Martin, the younger child of Paltrow, 53, and Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 49.

Moses posed for his first-ever fashion campaign, which Burberry titled “Escape to the Countryside.”

Moses Martin posing for Burberry. Burberry

The 20-year-old Brown University student kept his expression serious as he modeled the designer’s preppy garments and accessories.

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One photo showed Moses in a teal blue polo shirt and white shorts, sitting on a bench, holding a Burberry Check holdall and looking away from the camera.

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Moses Martin is an aspiring singer who launched his modeling career on Wednesday by posing for a Burberry campaign. Burberry

In two indoor photos, Moses wore a gray polo shirt with a Burberry Check collar, layered over a white long-sleeved shirt, paired with jeans and a Burberry Check backpack.

The photos come just over a month after another famous nepo baby, Romeo Beckham, the 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham, posed for the brand’s soccer-themed campaign “A Good Sport.”

Romeo Beckham modeled for Burberry in May. Burberry

Moses has been following in his father’s footsteps, building a career as a musician with his rock band, People I’ve Met.

One of the band’s songs was also featured in a Burberry campaign video posted on Instagram, in which Moses and models Edie Campbell, Nora Attal, and Sang Woo Kim enjoy the English countryside.

The Cut noted that the song “sounds uncannily like Coldplay.”

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were married from 2003 to 2016. Pictured here at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2014. Larry Busacca/NBC

With his modeling debut, the lead singer entered the same profession as his older sister, Apple Martin, 22.

Paltrow’s lookalike daughter, who received her Bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in May, has been building a modeling career since September 2025.

Her latest high-fashion campaign was for French luxury brand Chloé.

Apple Martin modeling for Chloé. Chloé

In May, Paltrow discussed her children’s careers on the Today show.

She said she was “really proud” of Apple, who had just landed her first feature-film role, starring alongside stars like Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Jude Law.

Paltrow also rejoiced about the success of Moses, whom she described as “such a nice boy.”

“He signed to Interscope Records. He is in an amazing band,” she told host Savannah Guthrie.

Gwyneth Paltrow with her children, Apple and Moses Martin. Pictured here at the “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Paltrow also shared the advice she gave to her children about working in the entertainment industry.

“It’s hard. It’s a difficult road, but it’s worth pursuing if that’s, you know, their absolute truth,” she said, adding that she also told them to “not read anything about themselves.”

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