Margot Robbie Put 2026’s Most Divisive Trend on Her Feet
Margot Robbie, 35, dipped her toes in 2026’s most divisive fashion trend while promoting her new film, Wuthering Heights.
In an Instagram photo posted on Feb. 4 by her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, Robbie posed against a Parisian balcony in a dark red-and-brown patterned peplum jacket and a ruffled green-and-white skirt. She styled her long, straight hair in a center part and wore fresh, radiant makeup.
The actress’s outfit appears to be Look #23 from the Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 collection, described by the designer as “founded in the architectural structures and silhouettes of Flanders and the Netherlands.”
But Robbie’s shoes were the real showstoppers: a pair of textured and pointed boots with a split toe, also known as Tabi shoes. The actress’s white boots also featured a transparent plastic block heel, giving the avant-garde, art history-inspired outfit a more modern edge.
According to Vogue, Maison Margiela’s Tabi shoes were first introduced in 1988 and were inspired by the split-toe design of socks from 15th-century Japan. The Tabi style was part of Maison Margiela’s debut collection and has long been associated with the designer.
Still, other brands have attempted to put their own spin on the split-toe design.
Last month, Kim Kardashian and Nike collaborated to release a similar style of shoe: the NikeSKIMS Rift Mesh. The $150 sporty split-toe shoe came in three colors and sold out within two hours.
While commenters on the Skims split-toe shoes took offense to the design, with some calling it “Nike cameltoe,” and comparing it to a “cloven hoof,” commenters on Mukamal’s post appreciated the high-fashion styling.
“You’re giving us present, archival, technique, silhouette, color, infinite possibilities,” wrote one fan. “This press tour is an editorial within itself!!! Gagging!!” wrote another.
While the general public may be divided on their opinion of the shoe, celebrities seem to love them.
Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie, wore a pair in 2024. Men, too, have gotten in on the split-toe game: Pedro Pascal wore black split-toe shoes in 2023, while Joe Jonas wore a red pair on the red carpet in 2021.
While Robbie’s exact boot isn’t available for purchase on the site, you can get other Margiela Tabi boots starting at $1,420.
