Reality star and fashion founder Kim Kardashian debuted yet another controversial product on Monday. The latest launch from Skims, Kardashian’s popular lingerie and lifestyle brand behind the infamous pubic-hair panties and face wraps, is a pair of shoes that’s divisive in more ways than one.

Kardashian, 45, collaborated with the world’s biggest sports brand to launch the new NikeSKIMS Rift Mesh shoe.

Taking inspiration from classic Mary Janes and ballet flats, the Rift Mesh features an open top, flat soles, and a single strap. But the design is sportier, with a rubber outsole and lightweight mesh material.

The shoe’s most unconventional design element, however, is its split toe.

The split-toe design is inspired by Japanese tabi, a traditional sock design that splits the big toe from the other toes. These are typically worn indoors, historically with thong-style footwear. Paris-based fashion house Maison Margiela’s Tabi shoes have gained mainstream popularity among American and European consumers in the last decade.

The shoes come in three shades—Black, Velvet Brown, and Archaeo Brown—and retail for $150.

The Skims website describes the shoes as being best for “on-the-go movement,” yet many social media users voiced confusion about the Skims x Nike shoe’s purpose.

“Girl, what is this?” one person commented, while another questioned what type of occasions the footwear is intended for. “What in the Clark’s shoes is going on here?” asked the top comment on the Skims announcement.

Many users were skeptical about the design itself, with some noting its similarity to a horse’s hoof.

Still, many Kardashian fans were excited about the new release, praising the shoes for looking “comfortable” and expressing their enthusiasm. And, as often is the case with Skims’s more contentious launches, the style sold out online within two hours.

Kardashian began collaborating with Nike in September 2025. The first launch included sportswear from leggings to bras, but this is the partnership’s first foray into footwear.