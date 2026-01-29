Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Margot Robbie, 35, arrived on the red carpet last night wearing classic Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Taylor’s opulent Taj Mahal diamond necklace. Actor Richard Burton, Taylor’s husband, famously gifted her the lavish piece for her birthday in 1972.

The actress wore the heart-shaped jewel to the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s new film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, which co-stars fellow Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 28.

Margot Robbie at the "Wuthering Heights" World Premiere on January 28, 2026. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Stylist Andrew Mukamal dressed Robbie for the event, putting her in a custom strapless black-and-red Schiaparelli gown. They kept the rest of the look’s accessories simple, allowing the legendary diamond shine.

She kept her hair and makeup modern, with a chic chignon and simple makeup, including nude lips, a bronze smoky eye, and linerless fluttering lashes that looked contemporary and on-trend.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie at the "Wuthering Heights" premiere on January 28, 2026. Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

The jewel is one of many extravagant presents Burton gave Taylor, whom he met on the set of Cleopatra in 1961, while both were married to other people. The two married in 1964, divorced in 1974, and remarried each other just one year later. Taylor and Burton’s second marriage lasted from 1975 to 1976.

Elizabeth Taylor with Richard Burton in Toronto in 1964. Frank Lennon/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The history of the coveted piece is as fascinating as the turbulent relationship between Burton and Taylor.

Vogue reports that the necklace bears two inscriptions in the Parsee language: the name of the original owner, Empress Nur Jahan, and the phrase “Love is Everlasting.” The latter served as a fitting inscription for Burton and Taylor’s on-again, off-again love story.

The inscription also rings true of Heathcliff’s everlasting, but ultimately toxic and unhealthy, devotion to Catherine in Wuthering Heights.

Elizabeth Taylor shows off her "Taj Mahal" necklace. | A close-up of the diamond necklace. Getty

Empress Jahan’s son Shah Jahan gifted it to his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. When Mahal died in 1631 at age 38, Shah Jahan commissioned the Taj Mahal mausoleum in Agra, India, in her honor.

Cartier later acquired the piece and set it on a gold-and-ruby chain, replacing the original traditional Indian silk cord. Burton purchased the necklace from Cartier and presented it to Taylor at her 40th birthday celebration in Budapest in 1972. After she died in 2011, the necklace was sold at auction for charity for a record-breaking $8.8 million (approximately $12.68 million in 2026).

Grace Kelly, Richard Burton, and Elizabeth Taylor celebrate Taylor's fortieth birthday. Taylor wears the "Taj Mahal" diamond necklace. WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The necklace isn’t the only pricey accessory Burton bought his wife. In 1968, he gifted his wife a 33-carat Asscher-cut diamond, once known as the Krupp Diamond, which she wore as a ring. The following year, in 1969, the actor gave her a massive 68-carat rock, which has since been named the Taylor-Burton diamond.

Like the inscription, Burton and Taylor’s love story has had an everlasting impact on pop culture. Even after six decades, people are still fascinated by the duo’s relationship—and, in Robbie’s case, borrowing their lavish gifts for the red carpet.