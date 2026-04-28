Lifestyle OZEMPIC OFFAL Man’s GLP-1 Horror Story Leads to Organ Removal The 44-year-old father is warning others about the dangers of taking weight-loss jabs without medical supervision. Kennedy News and Media

A man who lost over 80 pounds before nearly losing his life is sharing his story as a cautionary tale for others seeking GLP-1s online.​

In May 2025, Edd Langmead, a professional drummer in England who says he had “struggled with weight” for decades, weighed 280 pounds and experienced debilitating back pain.

When he inquired with his general practitioner about going on GLP-1 medication, Langmead, 44, was placed on a 12-month waitlist.

​Seeking a quicker resolution, he obtained a prescription from an online pharmacy for a medication marketed as Mounjaro, a brand-name GLP-1 medication. The father of two noticed a change almost instantaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2018 mirror selfie taken by Edd Langmead, the 44-year-old father who now shares his story to warn others about the dangers of unsupervised GLP-1 jabs. Facebook/MrEdd

GLP-1 receptor agonists are prescribed alongside diet and exercise directives to improve blood sugar control. The popular class of drugs mimics gut hormones to control blood sugar and can help patients lose weight.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Landmead’s swift results turned into long-term success, and he ultimately dropped 80 pounds, taking the jabs without a doctor overseeing his treatment. Doctors strongly advise against administering GLP-1s without medical supervision to ensure correct dosages and use blood tests to monitor for side effects, including dangerous and potentially life-threatening ones.

But the results seemed like they were worth the risk—initially, at least.

“I had suffered with back pain for three years. Getting out of bed actually hurt,” he told the Manchester Evening News. “Within two months, my back pain had gone.”

Edd Langmead, following his dramatic weight-loss transformation. Kennedy News & Media

Soon, however, he began to feel discomfort, which he described as similar to trapped gas.

​On March 9, he attempted to alleviate the pain with over-the-counter medications. The tactic was unsuccessful: He found himself unable to walk, doubled over on the floor in pain, after months of “feeling the healthiest” he’s ever felt.

Four days later, he was rushed to the emergency room with gangrenous cholecystitis, a life-threatening infection where the tissue in the gallbladder dies. The diagnosis is usually associated with type 2 diabetes, occurring when tissue death in the gallbladder wall leads to perforation.

Langmead underwent immediate surgery to remove his gallbladder.

“If I had not gone in, or if I had been in a different situation where I couldn’t get to a hospital, then I might not be here,” he told People. “That’s the scary thing.”

A woman injects himself with a Mounjaro pen on May 30, 2025 in London, England. Mounjaro is a treatment for weight loss and type 2 diabetes. Peter Dazeley via Getty Images

​Langmead’s experience is not isolated. Others have described gallbladder discomfort from Mounjaro use on Reddit.

One Redditor wrote, “I am suspecting that the Mounjaro has made my [gallbladder] sluggish due to it slowing the Digestive system down, so surely by stopping the shots my GB should start functioning again? Or am I stuck like this unless it’s removed? 😫”

​Another user responded, affirming that they believed Mounjaro was the culprit, writing, ​“Whether temporary or permanent, I can’t say, but there’s a distinct tie between the GLP-1’s and gallbladder/pancreatic issues!”

They continued, “The delayed gastric emptying causes the organs to have to contract and work longer, leading to flare-ups and other fun issues. Plus, losing weight quickly is a gallbladder trigger on its own.”

Medical professionals have recognized a link between GLP-1s and gallbladder dysfunction. When GLP-1s slow digestion, producing a “fuller” feeling, they may also slow gallbladder function.

​Langmead spent four days in the hospital to reassess his choices after the operation. His surgeons told him he was lucky to survive.

“When I came out of the operation, a couple of the surgeons were saying how lucky I was. All I could think of was leaving my kids without a dad,” he said.

He reflected on his decision to skip the prescription line in favor of a faster online option with less medical oversight and far fewer safeguards.

“There is a sadness that it happened like that for me because I’m sure that had I done it differently,” he said, “it wouldn’t have been that way.”

Langmead added, “I’ve gone from being the healthiest I’ve ever felt since I was a teenager to now, I feel like I’m in my nineties.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog