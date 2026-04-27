Lifestyle SAY YES...AND SIGN HERE Brides on GLP-1 Drugs Face Shocking Legal Waivers Wedding dress shopping just got even more stressful. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Brides-to-be on GLP-1 medication were shocked to discover that shopping for their big day—an experience often revered as ceremonial in itself—now comes with a decidedly unromantic step: signing a legal waiver.

As drugs in the GLP-1 class, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, grow in popularity, bridal boutiques find themselves adjusting to last-minute weight fluctuations, the Wall Street Journal reports. And, as brides rapidly slim down, dropping large amounts of weight in short periods, stores struggle to keep up.

Stores are accommodating these major changes by keeping more sizes in stock—a measure that many brides will undoubtedly appreciate, regardless of motive. Some boutiques now also require their brides on GLP-1s to sign legal waivers.

A model presents a creation at Vera Wang's Haute Spring/Summer 2026 wedding dress collection show during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, in 2025. Designer gowns are typically designed to customer specifications, making them difficult to successfully alter if a bride drops several sizes. Tingshu Wang/REUTERS

The outlet reports that one such bride, Nicole Hamilton, had lost 50 pounds on the appetite-suppressing drug when she started shopping for her wedding reception dress.

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Once Hamilton found her hand-beaded dream gown, she prepared for her ongoing weight loss by buying it in a size with a waist three inches smaller than her own.

But, before purchasing the dress, she was asked to sign a legal waiver acknowledging that the dress did not represent her current size.

Some bridal stores are now offering these waivers to protect themselves from returns.

Some so-called "GLP-1 brides" seeking a traditional wedding-dress shopping experience are being asked to sign legal waivers. Nicoco Chan/REUTERS

Minor changes in weight and measurements are common, and alteration specialists and in-house tailors will schedule final fittings with brides to ensure that all gown alterations are as accurate as possible in their final appearance.

Patients taking weight-loss drugs can sometimes drop a full size in just a few weeks. For brides-to-be, this can complicate the alteration process to the point that they need a completely new dress.

On Reddit, many brides have shared their experiences with shrinking out of their dresses before their big days.

One user wrote, “I bought a dress in June, one day after starting Zepbound. Here I am 83 pounds later, and I had to buy a new dress [because] the one I bought in June is 4 sizes too big.”

Natalie Harris, owner of Renegade Bridal & Dye, told the Wall Street Journal that even a bride’s body shape is more difficult to predict when they quickly lose weight.

A wedding dress on display for sale in Vienna, Austria. LEONHARD FOEGER/REUTERS

“They could have been apple-shaped before, and now it’s like their entire midsection is dramatically smaller than it ever was before,” she explained.

In preparation for potential transformations, she suggests brides on GLP-1s opt for dresses that are simpler to adjust, such as designs with lace-up backs.

Stores are thereby adapting to new schedules, as brides now visit stores much closer—sometimes just weeks—before their big day.

David’s Bridal chief executive Kelly Cook told the Wall Street Journal that rush wedding dress orders have doubled in the past few years as brides are buying dresses just 45 days before the wedding, instead of the traditional six-month window.

The number of so-called “Ozempic brides” is likely to stay the same, or even increase, as data from the wedding-planning website Zola indicates that 10 percent of couples saying “I do” this year are taking GLP-1 medications.

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