Lifestyle GUT FEELING I Tried Lyma’s New ID² Power Gut Bio Complex for a Month—Here’s What Happened Patented nutrient complexes and five decades of research? Okay, I’ll try it. LYMA

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Lyma, a premium beauty and wellness company with multiple patented products, recently launched ID² Power Gut Bio Complex. According to the brand, this daily, drinkable supplement was developed based on 50 years of longevity research.

It promises to “nourish your entire gastrointestinal system” with bioavailable forms of various micronutrients, omega-3s, and four types of prebiotic fiber. But what exactly is Lyma ​​ID², exactly, and is it actually worth its hefty price tag?

I took it every day for a month to find out. Here’s my honest review.

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What is Lyma ID² Power Gut Bio Complex?

Lyma ID² Power Gut Bio Complex is a powdered supplement. You mix a scoop of the fine green powder with water and drink it once a day.

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It has a really long ingredients list with many proprietary and trademarked complexes. Each dose delivers 8.5 grams of prebiotic fiber (a type of non-digestible carb that essentially feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut), along with a vegan source of omega-3 fatty acids and a broad medley of chelated minerals (chemically bonded to amino acids).

The idea behind each patented ingredient and trademarked complex is that it’s more bioavailable than your everyday supplement. Bioavailability means your body can actually absorb and use the nutrients rather than flushing them out as waste.

My experience with ID² Power Gut Bio Complex

I got the starter kit, which comes with a 30-day supply of the powder, a copper dosing scoop, and a lidded glass vessel. The bottle can be used for both shaking the powder to combine it with water and drinking it down. It looks high-end and feels like it won’t break easily (but I always wash it by hand).

The resealable bag actually reseals, so you don’t have to transfer it into another container. (I’ve had problems with supplements like this, where the powder gets into the slider seal, preventing it from closing properly.)

You’re supposed to mix one scoop with about 10 ounces of water and drink it within 20 minutes. It blends incredibly well with about 30 seconds of vigorous hand-shaking, leaving hardly any powder undissolved.

LYMA $ 175 Lyma ID² Power Gut Bio Complex Powder Each serving costs about $4.25. Shop Now LYMA

What does it taste like?

It tastes way better than I expected. Lyma ID² has a subtle citrus-and-greens flavor with very mild sweetness. (It’s sweetened with stevia and has only 1 gram of sugar per serving.)

I find it tastes best and is easiest to drink when mixed with very cold water. Sometimes, I notice an ever-so-slightly oily mouthfeel, but this doesn’t make it unpleasant.

Sipping it down within 20 minutes (or even chugging it) is no problem. I didn’t dread drinking it every day—unlike my personal experience with AG1.

What does it do?

Lyma ID² claims to support digestion, energy, immunity, clarity, skin health, and longevity. Here’s a breakdown of what the brand says you might experience, along with how I felt.

Week 1: Feeling lighter, “cleaner,” or “more settled,” thanks to the targeted prebiotics. I did, um… go a lot the first day or two. But at the risk of TMI, I’d also eaten nearly two pints of cherries from the farmers’ market, so who’s to say?

Weeks 2–3: Better focus and steady energy levels as the Better focus and steady energy levels as the prebiotics start “producing short-chain fatty acids.” The brand says “a sense of freedom is starting to form.” I’m not sure if this is referring to me or the prebiotics, but I did feel like I was taking in a more comprehensive variety of nutrients, and even if it was a placebo, this notion gave me a pep in my step.

Weeks 4–8: As your “microbiome diversity reaches new levels,” Lyma says you might notice a healthier-looking complexion. After a month, my skin seemed clear and bright (though I take really good care of it with As your “microbiome diversity reaches new levels,” Lyma says you might notice a healthier-looking complexion. After a month, my skin seemed clear and bright (though I take really good care of it with SPF , shade, and a dedicated skincare routine).

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How much does it cost?

The 30-day starter kit is $175. If you subscribe to monthly deliveries, it’s $135 (and you can cancel any time). You can also get 30 individual packets—nice for travel or daily convenience—for $230.

Or there’s a refill option (with no bottle or scoop) for $150. The best deal is technically a 90-day supply for $360, though it’s more of a commitment, of course.

In any case, you’re looking at $4 to $7.66 per serving—which is to say, per day.

Product Specs:

Daily gut-health supplement.

Powder blend mixes with 300 mL water.

30-day supply.

40 calories per serving.

Imofibe, Promoat, Algia, Core Chelate, Actazin, Livaux, Oleacore, Actibio, and Vita-algae D proprietary complexes.

Pros:

Patented nutrient complexes.

Developed with decades of research.

Pleasant taste.

Supports digestion.

May support brain, skin, and heart health.

Cons:

Expensive.

Slightly oily mouthfeel.

Is Lyma ID² worth it?

Lyma’s ID² Power Gut Bio Complex contains quality ingredients developed for optimal bioavailability. It’s easy to mix, tastes good, and is overall enjoyable to use.

After taking it for a month, I felt like my digestion was more regular and my skin was clearer.

The price is undoubtedly steep, but if your supplement budget allows for premium products like this and you’re interested in the next new thing in gut health or longevity-focused products, it’s worth trying.

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