The Best Korean Sunscreens for a Glassy, White Cast-Free Finish
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SPF was my intro to the world of affordable, effective South Korea-based skincare. I first tried Korean sunscreen almost a decade ago after purchasing an affordable tube on Amazon by accident. I haven’t returned to American formulas ever since.
If you ask me, Korean sunscreens are far superior to American sunscreens. K-beauty sunscreens tend to be lightweight, absorbent, and mild, making them ideal for combination, oily, and acne-prone skin types. Plus, they’re often infused with skincare ingredients like antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide for added anti-aging benefits.
Perhaps most importantly, many Korean sunscreens also offer higher SPF values, providing superior UV protection compared to their Western counterparts.
In South Korea, sunscreen is classified as a functional cosmetic, whereas in the U.S., the FDA regulates SPF as an over-the-counter drug because it’s marketed as a product that prevents sunburn.
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As a result, Korean sunscreen brands often face fewer regulatory hurdles and have greater flexibility to innovate in texture, wearability, and cosmetic elegance. Perhaps most impressively, Korean sunscreen formulas have mastered the no-white-cast finish.
Most Korean sunscreens are formulated with (chemical) UV blockers, but if you prefer a mineral SPF, there are plenty of non-greasy mineral formulas that don’t leave a white cast.
I’ve slathered on dozens of Korean sunscreens over the last decade, and these are the best white cast-proof Korean sunscreens you can buy stateside (and easily online).
COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50
Laneige Hydro UV Defense EX SPF 50
Innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45
D'alba Piedmont UV Essence Waterfull SPF 50
Mixsoon Bean Sunscreen SPF 50
Haruharu Wonder Daily Sunscreen SPF 50
Medicube No Cast Just Glow Sunscreen SPF 50
Derma:B Everyday Sunblock SPF 50
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