Lifestyle BLOCK PARTY The Best Korean Sunscreens for a Glassy, White Cast-Free Finish Light, absorbent, travel-friendly, and free of a white cast. Iana Kunitsa/Getty Images

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SPF was my intro to the world of affordable, effective South Korea-based skincare. I first tried Korean sunscreen almost a decade ago after purchasing an affordable tube on Amazon by accident. I haven’t returned to American formulas ever since.

If you ask me, Korean sunscreens are far superior to American sunscreens. K-beauty sunscreens tend to be lightweight, absorbent, and mild, making them ideal for combination, oily, and acne-prone skin types. Plus, they’re often infused with skincare ingredients like antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide for added anti-aging benefits.

Perhaps most importantly, many Korean sunscreens also offer higher SPF values, providing superior UV protection compared to their Western counterparts.

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In South Korea, sunscreen is classified as a functional cosmetic, whereas in the U.S., the FDA regulates SPF as an over-the-counter drug because it’s marketed as a product that prevents sunburn.

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As a result, Korean sunscreen brands often face fewer regulatory hurdles and have greater flexibility to innovate in texture, wearability, and cosmetic elegance. Perhaps most impressively, Korean sunscreen formulas have mastered the no-white-cast finish.

Most Korean sunscreens are formulated with (chemical) UV blockers, but if you prefer a mineral SPF, there are plenty of non-greasy mineral formulas that don’t leave a white cast.

I’ve slathered on dozens of Korean sunscreens over the last decade, and these are the best white cast-proof Korean sunscreens you can buy stateside (and easily online).

Amazon $ 23 COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 COSRX is among the most popular K-beauty brands both in Korea and in the U.S. This sunscreen is light yet creamy, with ingredients like vitamin E and cotton extract to soothe and keep redness at bay. It imparts a natural, semi-finish, making it a solid option for those with oily skin. It’s also sheer and doesn’t leave a white cast, so it’s suitable for most skin tones. This formula is lightly scented, so it may not be suitable for those sensitive to fragrance. Shop At Amazon Shop At Ulta

Sephora $ 30 Laneige Hydro UV Defense EX SPF 50 Beyond protecting your skin from the sun’s rays, this chemical sunscreen is hydrating and calming, thanks to cica (Centella asiatica) and aloe. The dermatologist-approved formula also contains mineral water and glycerin to deliver a surge of hydration without feeling overly emollient. It's also white cast-proof and absorbs into the skin quickly. Buy At Sephora

Amazon $ 22 Innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45 If you prefer mineral (physical) sunscreen, this is a solid option that won’t leave a chalky white cast on the skin. It harnesses zinc oxide to physically block UVA and UVB rays and has a very subtle green tint that counteracts redness. Neither too dewy nor too matte, this SPF has a satin finish, making it great for combination and oily skin types. Shop At Amazon Shop At Sephora

Amazon $ 28 D'alba Piedmont UV Essence Waterfull SPF 50 If you’re after a dewy, glass skin complexion, this chemical sunscreen is up for the task. The exceptionally moisturizing formula blends plant oils with hyaluronic acid and soothing ingredients, such as tea tree water and cica, to lift redness and calm irritation. The formula feels and performs more like a lightweight serum rather than an SPF, so if you like a radiant finish but don't like the heaviness of most sunscreens, you'll love this K-beauty bestseller. Shop Now Amazon Shop At Ulta

Amazon $ 18 Mixsoon Bean Sunscreen SPF 50 This bestselling chemical sunscreen is formulated to impart a shiny, glass skin glow without feeling sticky or heavy. The formula is unscented, silky, and sinks into the skin almost instantly, making it easy to reapply throughout the day—even over other skincare. It also contains fermented bean and wheat barely which helps support the skin barrier while lifting discoloration and pigmentation with regular use. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 17 Haruharu Wonder Daily Sunscreen SPF 50 This affordable chemical sunscreen delivers a velvety finish—it feels more like a pre-makeup primer than an SPF. It’s also supercharged with powerful antioxidants to help reverse and prevent free radical damage from the sun, pollution, and other environmental aggressors. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 22 Medicube No Cast Just Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 I reach for this Medicube sunscreen on days I wear makeup. The lightweight, non-greasy formula hydrates and smooths while evening out my skin tone and leaving a perfect canvas for BB cream or foundation. The top-rated formula is also brimming with skincare ingredients, including firming peptides, redness-reducing cica, and line-plumping hyaluronic acid. It's also unscented, sheer, and safe for sensitive skin. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 23 Derma:B Everyday Sunblock SPF 50 Derma: B’s Everyday Sunblock is an all-over option you can slather onto your face and body. It feels more like a lightweight body lotion, so I even use the mild, hypoallergenic formula on my kids who hate sticky sunscreen. It is mildly scented, so it may not be suitable for those with fragrance allergies or sensitive skin. Shop At Amazon

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