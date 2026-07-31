Lifestyle EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE Live-Forever Nut, 48, Reveals Creepy Way He Controls Girlfriend, 30 Bryan Johnson posted his partner’s grueling schedule, which includes more than 100 tasks, to Instagram. X/Bryan Johnson

A millionaire obsessed with living forever is now shifting his research to focus on his much younger girlfriend, but critics say his new project goes too far and seems controlling.

Bryan Johnson, 48, stars in Netflix’s Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever and is known for taking extreme measures to try to reverse his biological age.

On Tuesday, he shared details about a new grueling protocol for his girlfriend, Kate Tolo, 30, on Instagram.

Bryan Johnson’s girlfriend, Kate Tolo, will be a part of his new study. Instagram/Bryan Johnson

In December 2025, Johnson revealed that he had been in a relationship with Tolo, who previously worked for him, for three years.

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The couple co-founded Blueprint, a startup that sells supplements, vitamins, haircare, and other anti-aging products.

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Johnson said that Tolo’s menstrual cycle would be closely studied for the next 100 days.

“This will be the most quantified menstrual cycle ever,” Johnson wrote in the post. “And this is just to collect baseline measurements.”

Tolo will be conducting over 100 daily tasks and monitored by 12 medical personnel.

Her daily schedule, which he detailed almost minute-by-minute, will utilize over 50 devices and includes tasks like urine samples, stool tests, and a “speed of aging blood test.”

Her over-four-hour morning routine alone will include removing a “techno-tampon” before swabbing her vaginal microbiome.

Bryan Johnson posted an hour-by-hour schedule of Kate Tolo’s days on Instagram. Instagram/Bryan Johnson

The post comes three weeks after Johnson announced on July 9 that Tolo was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to that of a womb grows into other areas.

Endometriosis can be debilitatingly painful and affects an estimated 11 percent of women in America.

Johnson, too, came forward with health news of his own in July, revealing his diagnosis with incurable autoimmune gastritis, which he described as his “stomach is eating itself.”

Bryan Johnson shared in July that Kate Tolo was diagnosed with endometriosis. Instagram/Bryan Johnson

On Reddit, a few commenters expressed their excitement that Johnson was focusing on such an understudied area.

“I don’t give a hoot about this guy, or rich people in general, but if he figures out how to detect endometriosis earlier, then he’s doing a bit more than other rich weirdos,” one person wrote.

Adding, “I know so many women who struggled for years to get an official diagnosis.”

On average, receiving a diagnosis can take between four and 11 years, according to the American Medical Association.

Another said, “I think this guy is kind of strange, but he’s 100 percent correct about women’s health not being studied like men’s.”

On Reddit, many commenters were excited to see someone put so much effort into researching women’s health. Reddit/FauxMoi

Still, many commenters were skeptical.

“He doesn’t care about women’s health,” one person wrote. “He cares about this woman’s health, and even then, he cares in a super controlling way that feels really creepy, especially if you know anything else about this guy.”

One Reddit user questioned the validity of the project, particularly with Johnson as its leader.

“Yes, there are issues with women’s healthcare. But the idea that this egomaniac is better than the vast majority of gynecologists and scientists who are working on women’s health is ridiculous,” they wrote, adding, “This man is not going to do s--t, except hog [they] awareness and funding for a real women’s issue, then sell women some hogwash tech.”

One person drew comparisons to the Make America Healthy Again movement led by U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “It’s very strange,” the Reddit user wrote. “Feels very MAHA in here right now. You can critique the status quo without entertaining obvious charlatans.”

Another critic pointed out the intensity of the data tracking itself could skew the results.

“This kind of stressful schedule can be really disruptive and could skew the data a lot? This doesn’t feel like it’s great science,” they wrote.

Bryan Johnson was the star of the Netflix documentary “Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.” Netflix

“Women are not well understood medically,” Johnson told The Independent on Thursday about the study. “Kate will provide the most comprehensive data set on a female menstrual cycle in history.”

Tolo also expressed her excitement in a July interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“I’m really doing it because I think that this is our path toward women being understood in the world and being seen,” she said.

The experiment is expected to have a yearly cost of $2.6 million, funded by the couple’s company, Immortals.

Bryan Johnson and Kate Tolo used to work together, and she was the second person to adopt his grueling anti-aging "Blueprint methodology," which included, among other things, taking 60 supplements daily. Instagram/Bryan Johnson

This was not the first time Johnson had shared intimate details about Tolo online. In April, he posted on X data from her vaginal microbiome report after a sexual encounter between the couple.

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