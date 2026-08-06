Lifestyle MINT TO BE Laura Mercier’s Legendary Setting Powder Now Has a Redness-Correcting Counterpart The makeup artist-approved loose setting powder now comes in a color-correcting mint shade. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Laura Mercier/Getty.

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I’m extremely fortunate that my parents passed down clear skin. While yes, I do keep a stash of Peace Out Acne Jumbo Dots for the occasional blemish (it happens to the best of us), I’m gratefully not an acne-prone person.

That being said, I have a different issue that prevents me from going makeup-free. I have broken capillaries, which result in permanent, desensitized redness. While yes, I can cover up the discoloration easily with my favorite M.ph Le Skin Weightless Foundation, sometimes a girl just wants to run a swift errand makeup-free.

I’ve purchased green creams and serums that conceal redness, but I don’t like adding another layer of product to my skin when I don’t have to (hello, pilling!). So, when I heard that Laura Mercier launched a mint-hued version of its cult-favorite Translucent Loose Setting Powder, I was naturally intrigued.

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Amazon $ 26+ Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Talc-Free Setting Powder Ultra-Blur in Mint Infused with hyaluronic acid, this blurring finishing powder locks in hydration for up to 16 hours, giving you a natural (aka not overly matte) finish while locking your foundation in place all day long. Shop Now Amazon Shop Now Sephora

While the original translucent version is formulated to set, blur, and control shine without adding tone, this latest launch—called the Ultra-Blur Talc-Free Longwearing Translucent Loose Setting Powder (in the shade Mint)—is designed to neutralize redness while gently counterbalancing redness, irritation, and uneven skin tone.

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When I decided I wanted to go makeup-free-ish, I put the powder to the test by first applying my barely there enhancing product, the Refy Skin Base Skin Tint. Once a singular pump was applied and evenly distributed, I took a small brush and pressed the mint powder lightly into my areas of redness (all along my cheeks). I was sure to tap, not swipe, to avoid streaking my skin tint underneath.

I was, of course, nervous that the subtle green tint would leave my skin looking lackluster (or worse, slightly green), but the effect was anything but. Without needing to layer on another color-correcting product, my redness and broken capillaries were visibly neutralized after just a few swipes.

Laura Mercier.

Better yet, the talc-free powder didn’t settle into fine lines, cling to dry patches, or leave my complexion looking flat or cakey. Instead, it locked my makeup in place while keeping my skin looking fresh and hydrated throughout the day.

I didn’t even feel the need to finish everything off with my usual dewy setting spray to fake a healthy, second-skin glow. Beyond dialing down redness, the powder also blurred the look of my crow’s feet, enlarged pores, uneven texture, and discoloration.

Plus, rather than sitting on top of my skin like a chalky layer, it created a soft-focus finish that looked more like a real-life beauty filter than a traditional setting powder. If you’re looking for a subtle color-correcting setting powder that hydrates, smooths, and blurs imperfections, this mint-tinted powder is worth adding to your lineup.

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