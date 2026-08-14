YOU KNOW THE DRILL TV Host, 55, Reveals Common Habit That Led to ‘Painful’ Gum Surgery She called it a “good-bad habit.” John Shearer/WireImage

Kelly Ripa, 55, discovered that even the best routines can backfire after a common hygiene habit led the television host to need oral surgery.

“I brush my teeth too much. It’s a good-bad habit,” Ripa said during Tuesday’s episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, which she recorded before her surgery.

The television personality admitted that she is an “over-brusher” to the episode’s guest star, Survival of the Thickest actress and creator Michelle Buteau.

In July, Ripa took time off from Live with Kelly and Mark, which she hosts with her husband, Mark Consuelos, who revealed at the time that his wife was undergoing gum surgery.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host "Live with Kelly and Mark", in an episode that aired on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney via Getty Images

A gum graft is a type of dental surgery that treats gum recession, a condition in which the gums “pull away from your teeth and expose the roots underneath,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The condition increases the risk of symptoms like tooth decay, sensitivity, and bone loss around the teeth.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The procedure involves taking healthy tissue, usually from the roof of the mouth, and using it to replace the lost tissue around the teeth.

Kelly Ripa attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage

Ripa explained it simply: “They have gotta re-gum my gums.”

Buteau said the surgery “sounds painful.”

“It is,” Ripa confirmed, noting that she would not be “allowed to talk for 10 days” after undergoing the gum graft procedure.

Ripa co-hosts "Live with Kelly and Mark" with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney via Getty Images

While there’s a long list of restrictions before and after the surgery, she was most concerned about the no-talking rule, saying, “We’re already managing my stress level for not being able to talk for 10 days.”

Other restrictions included eating only soft foods and avoiding straws and flossing.

The Emmy-winning host also confessed she was supposed to do the procedure five years ago but had put it off.

“The doctor was like, ‘Now, you don’t have the luxury of time,’” she explained.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host has been absent from the show since July 27. In the episode, Consuelos, 55, explained her absence, assuring viewers that his wife was “doing great” but that she wasn’t allowed to speak.

Jonas Brothers singer Kevin Jonas, the day’s guest star, kept it light.

“Wow. That’s got to be the hardest thing she’s ever done,” the 38-year-old musician joked.

Jonas was among the many guest stars who filled in for Ripa as co-host during her absence. Others include actors Pamela Adlon, Jenna Dewan, and Scott Foley.

After a two-week break, she returned to Live with a pre-recorded episode on August 10. Ripa will be back for regularly scheduled broadcasts for the show’s Season 39 premiere on September 8.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Best Value Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Ad-Free $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog