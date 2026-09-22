Kelly Ripa, 55, Claims This Body Part Gives Away Her Age
The TV host’s fans agreed with her brief on-air rant.
Kelly Ripa has revealed the sneaky aging concern she despises most.
“The neck ages in dog years,” Ripa, 55, said. “Every year you age, your neck ages seven more years.”
The Emmy-winning host barely let her co-host husband, Mark Consuelos, 55, get a word in while on her soapbox about the problem during a Sept. 21 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.
Ripa, who’s been on Live since 2001, has co-hosted with Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan, and Ryan Seacrest before Consuelos joined the show in April 2023.
“All of your necks will turn on all of you,” she said. “Young people are looking at me going, ‘No, not my neck.’ Yes, your neck too.”
Ripa added, “You’ll find yourself on a Zoom in a turtleneck up to your nose, and you’ll remember this conversation.”
Several fans expressed their support in a clip of her rant, which garnered more than 6,000 likes on Instagram.
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“10000000%. We can treat the face all day, but the neck tells the story,” Linda Rank, a dermatology physician assistant with more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, commented on the clip.
“She’s absolutely right. Hands and neck. You don’t think it will happen to you…and then it does!” another person said.
During the episode, Ripa and Consuelos hosted Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified holistic plastic surgeon based in Detroit, who shared advice on slowing the visible signs of aging on the neck.
“Your neck will turn on you because the fact is, there’s nothing holding it up,” Youn said, adding that the way the neck ages is mostly genetic.
To keep your neck looking younger, Youn recommended using sunblock, retinol, peptides, and red light therapy devices for longer-lasting results, as well as gua sha and microcurrent devices for temporary fixes.
He also mentioned facelift surgeries, with the caveat that they leave scars, and RF microneedling devices as another treatment option.
Ripa, who shares her three kids—Michael Joseph, 29, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 23—with Consuelos, has been open about her approach to anti-aging cosmetic procedures throughout her decades-long career.
In a February 2025 episode of Live, she spoke about getting Botox for medical and cosmetic reasons.
“I used to get Botox just in my armpits to stop from sweating,” she said during the show.
Continuing, “One day I said, ‘Do you think I should put Botox in my face?’ And [her doctor] looked at me and he goes, ‘I thought this day would never come. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I needed Botox.’”
But when it comes to aesthetics, Ripa has a “less is more” approach.
“I’m a minimalist,” she said. “I do the crow’s feet, and I do the neck, and that’s it. I do it now three times a year.”
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