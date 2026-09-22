LIKE A FINE WINE Kelly Ripa, 55, Claims This Body Part Gives Away Her Age The TV host’s fans agreed with her brief on-air rant. John Shearer/WireImage

Kelly Ripa has revealed the sneaky aging concern she despises most.

“The neck ages in dog years,” Ripa, 55, said. “Every year you age, your neck ages seven more years.”

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The Emmy-winning host barely let her co-host husband, Mark Consuelos, 55, get a word in while on her soapbox about the problem during a Sept. 21 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa went on a rant about an aging neck during a Sept. 21 episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," which she co-hosts with her husband, Mark Consuelos. @deciderdotcom/Instagram

Ripa, who’s been on Live since 2001, has co-hosted with Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan, and Ryan Seacrest before Consuelos joined the show in April 2023.

Talk show host Regis Philbin and co-host Kelly Ripa during a 2001 broadcast of "Live with Regis and Kelly." Ripa was new to the show, replacing Kathie Lee Gifford, who left the show in July 2000. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“All of your necks will turn on all of you,” she said. “Young people are looking at me going, ‘No, not my neck.’ Yes, your neck too.”

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Ripa added, “You’ll find yourself on a Zoom in a turtleneck up to your nose, and you’ll remember this conversation.”

Husband and wife Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host "Live with Kelly and Mark," which airs weekdays on ABC. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney via Getty Images

Several fans expressed their support in a clip of her rant, which garnered more than 6,000 likes on Instagram.

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“10000000%. We can treat the face all day, but the neck tells the story,” Linda Rank, a dermatology physician assistant with more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, commented on the clip.

“She’s absolutely right. Hands and neck. You don’t think it will happen to you…and then it does!” another person said.

Fans agreed with Ripa when she expressed her frustration about how quickly the neck ages. Instagram

During the episode, Ripa and Consuelos hosted Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified holistic plastic surgeon based in Detroit, who shared advice on slowing the visible signs of aging on the neck.

“Your neck will turn on you because the fact is, there’s nothing holding it up,” Youn said, adding that the way the neck ages is mostly genetic.

To keep your neck looking younger, Youn recommended using sunblock, retinol, peptides, and red light therapy devices for longer-lasting results, as well as gua sha and microcurrent devices for temporary fixes.

He also mentioned facelift surgeries, with the caveat that they leave scars, and RF microneedling devices as another treatment option.

Ripa, who shares her three kids—Michael Joseph, 29, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 23—with Consuelos, has been open about her approach to anti-aging cosmetic procedures throughout her decades-long career.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, with their children, attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. Michael Tran/Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In a February 2025 episode of Live, she spoke about getting Botox for medical and cosmetic reasons.

“I used to get Botox just in my armpits to stop from sweating,” she said during the show.

Kelly Ripa attends the 98th Annual Oscars at the Dolby theater on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/John Shearer/WireImage

Continuing, “One day I said, ‘Do you think I should put Botox in my face?’ And [her doctor] looked at me and he goes, ‘I thought this day would never come. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I needed Botox.’”

But when it comes to aesthetics, Ripa has a “less is more” approach.

“I’m a minimalist,” she said. “I do the crow’s feet, and I do the neck, and that’s it. I do it now three times a year.”

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