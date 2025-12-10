Kelly Osbourne Slams Critics Who Say She’s Gotten Too Thin Since Ozzy’s Death

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kelly Osbourne is frustrated with critics who say she’s lost too much weight since the death of her father, and took to Instagram to hit back at them.

While Kelly’s original video was deleted, Piers Morgan showed a clip of it to her mother, Sharon Osbourne, during the December 10 episode of the Piers Morgan Uncensored podcast. Much of the interview focused on the legacy of Sharon’s late husband, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025. Eventually, though, the conversation turned to Kelly.

Morgan showed Sharon a video from Kelly Osbourne’s Instagram. According to Morgan, fans reacted negatively to a photo posted by the 41-year-old, with many voicing concern over her dramatic weight loss. In response, Kelly posted the since-deleted video aimed at those who had criticized her body.

In the video, Kelly says, “I’m just going to say it to the people who keep thinking that they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘get off Ozempic,’ or ‘you don’t look right.’ My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can.”

She continued, “The only thing I have to live for right now is my family, and I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--- off.”

Kelly Osbourne made a public appearance at designer Rebecca Vallance's cocktail party on November 26, 2025. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance

Sharon agreed with her daughter’s message. “She’s not happy because she’s lost her daddy,” she told Morgan. “She can’t eat right now.”

Designer Rebecca Vallance with Sharon and Kelly Osbourne in London. Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance

Kelly’s body has been a topic of conversation ever since she first became a public figure in 2002, after the premiere of The Osbournes, MTV’s reality TV series starring her family.

In response to speculation over her fluctuating weight over the years, Kelly has spoken at length about the pressure she’s faced. In May 2024, during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Kelly recalled a painful childhood memory when an agency told her she was “too fat for TV” and that she “needed to lose weight” if she wanted to become a movie star.

Kelly Osbourne during the NME Awards in 2002, the same year as 'The Osbournes' premiered on MTV. Fred Duval/FilmMagic

She also previously addressed the rumors surrounding her supposed use of weight-loss drugs, telling ExtraTV in April 2024 that she had never tried Ozempic.

Kelly Osborne in Los Angeles, June 2024. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Later that year, Kelly admitted that she had previously held a negative view of GLP-1 drugs, but later changed her mind after seeing them transform a friend’s life. “If there’s a medication out there that can help people lose weight, then what’s so bad about it?” she said on The Osbournes Podcast, though she denied taking the GLP-1 drug. Instead, she credits her 85-pound weight loss to lifestyle changes and gastric sleeve surgery.