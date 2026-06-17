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Kelly Osbourne Honors Late Dad Ozzy With Batty Royal Ascot Tribute

It’s the most metal accessory at the racecourse.

Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern
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Updated
Musician Ozzy Osbourne (R) and his daughter Kelly Osbourne pose at the 2014 MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit concert at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Kelly Osbourne arrived at Royal Ascot wearing a spooky-chic tribute to her father, the late Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

​On June 16, the 41-year-old daughter of rockstar royalty attended the first day of the annual equestrian event at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England.

In keeping with the formal dress code, the reality star wore a floor-length black boatneck Karen Millen gown and carried a sparkling Chanel bag at her side.

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​The dress’s colorless simplicity was complemented by a pair of black satin Dietrich platforms with an ankle-busting 5.5-inch heel. The Gina designer pumps were bedazzled with black studs and featured an open-toed, strappy design that showed off her skull-and-crossbones foot tattoos.

​Kelly added a touch of gold with the Trinity Necklace from Jason Beverly Hills’s Divinity collection.

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The edgy-elegant ensemble was topped off with a sheer, bat-shaped Theda fascinator from the English brand HOOD London.

Kelly Osbourne attends Day 1 of Royal Ascot wearing an Ozzy-inspired headpiece at Ascot, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead on June 16, 2026, in Ascot, England.

Kelly Osbourne attends Day 1 of Royal Ascot wearing an Ozzy-inspired headpiece at Ascot, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead on June 16, 2026, in Ascot, England.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The masquerade-inspired bat mask covered Osbourne’s eye like a dark birdcage veil, its structure extending above her head.

Golda Rosheuvel, Eric Underwood, Kelly Osbourne, Daniel Fletcher, and Vanessa Williams are pictured as they attend Day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead on June 16, 2026, in Ascot, England

Golda Rosheuvel, Eric Underwood, Kelly Osbourne, Daniel Fletcher, and Vanessa Williams are pictured as they attend Day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead on June 16, 2026, in Ascot, England

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot/Getty Images

​The headpiece paid homage to Kelly’s late father, Ozzy Osbourne, the metal rock icon and lead singer of Black Sabbath. He died at 76 on July 22, 2025, in Buckinghamshire, England.

The black bat became symbolic of Ozzy’s stage persona when he accidentally bit one’s head off during a 1982 show in Des Moines, Iowa.

Sharon, Ozzy, and Kelly Osbourne at The BRIT Awards 2008 in London.

Sharon, Ozzy, and Kelly Osbourne at The BRIT Awards 2008 in London.

JMEnternational/JMEnternational/Getty Images

The “Crazy Train” singer claimed he mistook the creature for a rubber toy after it was cruelly thrown onto the stage, learning only after the bite that it was an actual animal.

After YOU Magazine posted an Instagram video in which Kelly shares details of her outfit, ​Black Sabbath fans voiced excitement over the rockstar nepobaby’s batty headband.

“She looks fabulous, and the headpiece is Amazing. Ozzy would be so proud,” wrote one. Others called the accessory “superb.”

Fans of the Osbourne family expressed appreciation for Kelly’s Royal Ascot look and her healthier appearance in an Instagram reel that detailed her outfit.

Fans of the Osbourne family expressed appreciation for Kelly’s Royal Ascot look on an Instagram reel detailing her outfit.

YOU Magazine/Instagram/YOU Magazine/Instagram

Others shared their excitement for Kelly’s appearance beyond the outfit.

​“Delighted to see she is looking a lot healthier. Hopefully, she can continue to feel better and get better,” said one user.

“So proud of her,” another added.

Fans of the Osbourne family expressed appreciation for Kelly’s Royal Ascot look and her healthier appearance in an Instagram reel that detailed her outfit.

Fans of the Osbourne family expressed appreciation for Kelly’s Royal Ascot look and her healthier appearance in an Instagram reel that detailed her outfit.

YOU Magazine/Instagram /YOU Magazine/Instagram

Kelly’s Royal Ascot appearance comes months after she came under scrutiny for her strikingly thin physique.

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne pose on the red carpet for the BRIT Awards at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, Britain, in 2026.

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne pose on the red carpet for the BRIT Awards at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, Britain, in 2026.

Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne accepted the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Ozzy at the BRIT Awards in March.

Her rapid weight loss sparked concern among fans, prompting Kelly to respond on social media.

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
health & wellness

Kelly Osbourne’s Appearance Sparks ‘Danger Zone’ Comments

Roosa Rahkonen

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” Kelly wrote. “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

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Cailey Petsch
Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern

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