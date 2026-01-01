Kate Beckinsale Addresses Weight Loss in Emotional New Year’s Eve Video

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

English actress Kate Beckinsale, 52, slammed critics in a biting and emotional post uploaded to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

In a video captioned “psa” and filmed from bed, Beckinsale opens up about the grief that she feels as the year comes to an end.

“[2025] was a really, really hard year,” she says, wiping away a tear. “It was also the last year that my incredible mum was on this planet, so I feel really torn about letting go of it.” Beckinsale’s mother, actress Judy Loe, died in July after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Beckinsale goes on to recall two other painful familial losses from her past. In 1979, at the age of five, the actress tragically lost her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, to a heart attack when he was just 31 years old. In 2024, her stepfather, director Roy Battersby, passed away after he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer and suffered a massive stroke.

Kate Beckinsale photographed on November 24, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The actress goes on to address her recent weight loss. “[Grief] doesn’t make you feel very hungry,” she says. “I don’t know if there’s some kind of survivor’s guilt, ‘cuz it started after my stepfather died, and it’s not like anorexia where you’re starving, and it’s a kind of willpower thing. It’s like your body has closed down.”

After losing weight, Beckinsale received social media comments—some kind, others cruel—accusing her of having an eating disorder. (She previously revealed she battled anorexia at the age of 15, but told The Telegraph in 2006, “It was 17 years ago, and there’s not much that’s applicable to me now as a 32-year-old woman.”) Instead, Beckinsale says in the New Year’s Eve video that her current lack of appetite is likely due to “shock and trauma...watching, especially alone, the people you love the most dearly suffer and have horrific, sometimes violent, awful deaths, really makes you not hungry.”

Holding back tears in her video, she praises her parents and stepfather. “I’m so grateful that it wouldn’t occur to me to see somebody transparently suffering and write something nasty about their appearance,” she says. “It just wouldn’t cross my mind. And I’m so grateful to have been brought up by people who raised me like that, and I really miss them.”

Kate Beckinsale with her mother, Judy Loe, in 2008. Jon Furniss/WireImage

At the end of the video, Beckinsale shared graphic details of what she witnessed during her loved ones’ health battles. “I’m so glad that suctioning blood clots from my stepdad’s bladder while he’s suffering from heart failure and trying to save his life and having to be the one to stop chest compressions on my mother as they broke all of her ribs has not turned me into the kind of cruel piece of s--- that would say the stuff that a lot of you guys say to me,” she says.

The actress closed out her post with a firm pledge. “I absolutely refuse to become like you. And if that’s the legacy from my parents that I would never ever do that to anyone, I am so f------ proud of it.”