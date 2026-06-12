Lifestyle ROYALLY CHIC Why Kate Middleton Has Carried This $445 Accessory for Years Her sister-in-law is also a fan. Jordan Pettitt/via REUTERS

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One of the founders of a popular Scottish bag maker revealed why the Princess of Wales continues to carry its designs year after year.

Strathberry’s chic Multrees chain wallet ($445) has been a staple of Kate Middleton’s accessory rotation for years, putting the brand in the spotlight and ultimately leading it to reframe its business strategy, according to co-founder Leanne Hundleby.

“It’s exciting and exhilarating. We’ve got a really tight plan, and our branding is getting stronger and stronger,” Hundleby told People on June 12.

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People reported that Strathberry is expected to reach over $67 million in annual revenue in 2026 and plans to double that number in as little as three years, underscoring its growth momentum.

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Kate Middleton last toted the Strathberry wallet on March 9 for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service wearing her Strathberry clutch in 2026. Arthur Edwards/via REUTERS

For the celebration, the 44-year-old Princess coordinated her croc-embossed navy-blue clutch with a custom Catherine Walker coat dress and a bespoke Sean Barrett navy saucer hat featuring a touch of blue netting along the brim.

“She does love that clutch. I think it’s because of the shape and size, which is probably spot on for what she needs,” said Hundleby.

Middleton attended the event in Westminster Abbey with her husband of 15 years, Prince William, and accessorized with a pair of drop pearl earrings passed down from William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, in 20206. Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Another notable boom for business occurred when Kate’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, 44, showed off a Strathberry tote bag ($595) in 2017.

She wore the bag in Nottingham, England, during a visit with her then-fiancé, Prince Harry, for the pair’s first-ever royal event together.

Just days after announcing their engagement at Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having their first ‘Royal Engagement’ on a visit to Nottingham in 2017. Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images/Getty Images

“Suddenly, the phones were ringing, the website was buzzing, and we had more visitors than there had ever been. The product sold immediately that day; it was just totally phenomenal, to be honest,” Hundleby told People.

The Scottish brand designs its bags domestically in Edinburgh, but constructs them in Spain.

“The biggest issue for us was turning that around because everything is handcrafted in Spain,” Hundleby noted. “We would never have wanted to speed anything up because we wanted every single one of those customers to get the same experience, with the same amazing quality and attention to detail.”

Strathberry $ 445 Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet The clutch designed to take you from morning to night has accompanied Kate from year to year. Shop At Strathberry

Strathberry’s distinctive golden rod makes its bags easily recognizable, especially in the hands of royalty. On its website, the brand describes the inspiration for this design quirk as “vintage leather sheet music folio, discovered by our founders.”

Brides-to-be, take note: Princess Kate picked a wedding-friendly Strathberry Multress chain wallet ($445) to wear with her cream tailored boucle-and-chiffon midi dress from Self Portrait for the Order of the Garter service in 2025.

Kate, Princess of Wales, is pictured with her Strathberry clutch at the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, in 2025. Yui Mok/via REUTERS

“It’s a bag that sells really well for us because of the size; you get your phone, a lipstick, a key,” Hundleby said. “And it’s a versatile style that takes you from day to evening.”

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