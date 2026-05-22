Lifestyle BALMSHELL SUMMER Jones Road’s Mini Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Try the Viral Miracle Balm Jones Road Beauty is kicking off summer with a rare sale. The Daily Beast/Jones Road

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Although Jones Road Beauty has only been around for a little over five years, Bobbi Brown’s sophomore brand has already cemented itself as a go-to for age- and shade-inclusive makeup that’s equal parts effortless, elevated, and approachable. The formulas are intentionally fuss-free and multifunctional, but they still deliver the kind of performance makeup artists covet, which is why the brand is beloved by novices and the pros alike.

While pretty much every product in the JR lineup has earned cult status, Miracle Balm remains the undeniable hero. Described by the brand as a “light-reflecting balm,” the bestselling formula delivers a dewy, lit-from-within finish without glitter or shimmer. The multi-tasking formula can be tapped onto the cheeks, lips, or anywhere on the face for a sheer, buildable wash of color and glow. You can layer it under or over your foundation or wear it alone for a no-makeup-makeup look.

If you’ve been curious about trying Jones Road’s bestselling formulas, now’s the time. From now through May 28, shoppers can score up to 30 percent off minis—including the Mini Miracle Balms, which recently graduated from limited-edition kits to the permanent collection.

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Jones Road Beauty Custom Mini Kit The build-your-own mini kit event offers tiered savings: save 15 percent when you buy three minis, 20 percent off five, 25 percent off seven, and 30 percent off 10 or more. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Beyond the Miracle Balm, the Custom Mini Kit sale also includes mini versions of some of the brand’s other standout formulas, including the Mini What The Foundation (still one of the best complexion products for mature or dry skin, in my opinion), the Mini Just Enough Tinted Moisturizer, the Mini Eye Cream, plus a range of pint-sized brushes and tools.

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The custom mini kit sale is the perfect excuse to finally test-drive Jones Road’s formulas without committing to full sizes, stock up on travel-friendly versions of your everyday staples, or experiment with a few new shades for summer. Personally, I’ll be grabbing a deeper shade of What The Foundation to match my self-tanner rotation.

There’s no better way to kick off summer’s unofficial start than with a fresh, glow-boosting makeup lineup.

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