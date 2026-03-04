The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s official: after thousands of requests from devoted Jones Road fans, Bobbi Brown has announced that the brand’s beloved Mini Miracle Balms are back—and this time, they’re here to stay. The makeup artist and founder of Jones Road Beauty recently took to Instagram to announce that the miniature versions of the bestselling balm (one sells every 30 seconds) have officially joined the brand’s permanent lineup, previously available only in limited-edition gift sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Brown, loyal Jones Road customers had been “begging” the brand to release the minis as standalone products rather than reserving them for special kits. True to her reputation for listening closely to customer feedback, Brown finally delivered.

Jones Road Beauty.

The Mini Miracle Balms are now available in 15 shades, including two formerly limited-edition favorites (Cheeky and Chic) that have officially graduated to full-time status. Shoppers can purchase the minis individually for $20 each, or opt for discounted sets of three ($57) or six ($108).

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

While the original Miracle Balm has long been the brand’s hero product thanks to being universally flattering for all skin types and tones (especially for those with mature, dry, and sensitive skin), the pocket-friendly pots are ideal for on-the-go touchups, tossing into a travel bag, or testing out the innovative formula before committing to a full-size pot.

Jones Road Beauty $ 20+ Jones Road Miracle Balm (Mini) Available in tint, bronze, and blush shades, along with one clear version for a natural glow. Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

If you’re unfamiliar with the innovative makeup-meets-skincare formula, think of Miracle Balm as a complexion-enhancing multitasker that delivers a healthy, post-jog glow—no actual cardio required. The light-reflecting balm melts into the skin to impart a sheer wash of color and luminosity, and it can be worn in several ways: as a subtle highlighter that won’t emphasize texture or fine lines, as a natural-looking blush, as a soft bronzer, or even as a hydrating lip tint. In other words, one tiny pot can easily replace multiple products in your makeup bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike many glow-boosting formulas that can accentuate pores or uneven texture, Miracle Balm has earned praise for doing the opposite. The buildable balm softens the appearance of fine lines, pores, and texture while adding radiance. It’s a rare combination that’s helped the formula earn a cult following, including a slew of A-list fans over 40, such as Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford, and Bethenny Frankel.

Jones Road Beauty $ 38 Jones Road Miracle Balm (Standard) Two new shades were also released in both standard and mini sizing: Chic (nude pink) and Cheeky (plum berry). Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

Infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba seed oil and antioxidant-rich emollients, the non-comedogenic balm hydrates while imbuing the complexion with a soft, youthful finish. The texture is balmy and nourishing without feeling greasy, sticky, or heavy. (This does not feel like your standard petroleum jelly.)

If your makeup routine skews minimalist, these Mini Miracle Balms make achieving the coveted no-makeup makeup look as simple as ever.