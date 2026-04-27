Jessica Alba Unveils Tiny Yet Noticeable Hair-Color Tweak
Jessica Alba debuted a fresh new hair color for the spring.
The Fantastic Four star, who turns 45 on Tuesday, swapped her brown hair for a subtle yet noticeable update.
Alba’s trusted hairstylist, Brittney Ryan, posted pictures of the Honest Company founder—and the results of her latest appointment—to Instagram on Sunday.
In the photos, Alba smiles softly at the camera, her chocolate-brown hair covered in butter-yellow highlights.
The new color was tactfully placed and included two “money pieces”—bright face-framing highlights—around Alba’s face, while the rest of the thinner highlights softly blended into the actress’s chest-length hair.
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“We call this color ‘Café con Leche,’” Ryan wrote in the caption with a coffee cup emoji, referring to the Spanish-style drink. Its name translates to “coffee with milk.”
The celebrity hairstylist wrote that the transformation gave Alba a “fresh and brighter color.”
The new shade made Alba’s brown eyes stand out as she smiled for the selfie in a black sweater, her lips painted with a rosy-pink gloss, and her cheeks flushed with a peachy blush.
In the second picture, Alba smiles for a selfie with Ryan, her hair tucked behind her ear to show the colorist’s masterful blending of shades.
The toffee-brown result is slightly darker at the roots, which is forgiving for regrowth, and perfect for anyone who wants their hair to look lively while being low-maintenance.
In 2020, Alba told People that her busy schedule makes her appreciate a simple hair routine.
“I don’t have a lot of time to spend getting ready in the morning,” she explained. “I typically shampoo my roots and condition the rest of my hair.”
Alba is known for updating her look with subtle hair transformations, typically achieved with highlights.
This transformation came just in time for spring, with a fashionable transition into a lighter look for the warmer season.
Alba last enjoyed lighter hair in September before switching to a darker shade for winter.
The comments of the post quickly filled with compliments from fans who marveled at Alba’s new look, calling the actress and her new hair shade “stunning” and “gorgeous.”
The mother of three also made headlines last year with personal news.
Alba filed for divorce from her almost 17-year marriage to producer Cash Warren, 47, in February 2025. In October, she debuted her new boyfriend, 33-year-old Captain America star Danny Ramirez, at the Baby2Baby gala.
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