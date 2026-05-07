Lifestyle Can't Get Enough Jennifer Lopez Praised for Being Honest About Her Great Skin She used to have a little. Now she has (and uses) a lot. Reuters/Instagram/Jlo

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Twenty-four years after she sang, “You get back what you put out” in her early-oughts single “Jenny From The Block,” Jennifer Lopez, 56, is again emphasizing the positive results that come from consistent effort.

In a May 6 Instagram post, the singer directly linked this mindset to her disciplined skincare routine.

“Just finished washing with my JLO Beauty cleanser, and I was thinking that great skin is not something that just happens,” Lopez states in a candid video filmed from the tub of her gold-accented bathroom, holding up her That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser ($39, Shop Now). “It’s not something that you just get.”

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Jennifer Lopez smiles in a bathtub video as she chats about her skincare routine in an Instagram post. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYBRhCtBF7V/

​The singer and actress launched JLO Beauty, her skincare line, in 2021. She frequently emphasizes the importance of a diligent routine and daily effort, filming “get un-ready with me” videos that show the Selena star removing her full-glam makeup and applying each part of her regimen.

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“I was thinking, I just did my cleanser,” she says in the video. “I’m going to put my serum on. I’m going to put my eye cream on, my moisturizer, my Beso Balm, my neck serum, do all the things,” she adds, referring to her brand’s coveted That Fresh Take Eye Cream ($49, Shop Now), Beso Balm Lip Mask ($19, Shop Now), and That Spotlight Silhouette Firming Neck Serum ($69, Shop Now).

It’s unclear which JLO Beauty moisturizer the diva is referring to, but our editors are fans of the That Spotlight Silhouette Firming Neck Serum ($59, Shop Now).

Lopez noted that she repeats the lengthy process upon waking.

She credits this consistent routine for her radiant skin—a move appreciated by fans, including one who wrote, “Always inspiring us and motivating us to live healthy lives!”

“I love your products,” another commented. “Good skin matters, and yes, we create it by showing up twice a day.”

Zoe Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

While Lopez was open about her product use in the on-camera bathtub chat, other celebrities take a different approach, attributing their luminous complexions to less external methods.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston, 57, credits internal hydration for her healthy skin, telling Vogue in 2016 that “water water water” is “so important to getting that extra glow.”

Still, that extra glow is a result that Lopez says she achieves through skincare products.

Jennifer Lopez performs during the debut of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 30, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty

“I thought I was taking so long washing my face recently, but this makes sense,” a fan wrote. “Thanks for the simple insight.”

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