How Jennifer Aniston Stays So Fit in Her Fifties

Actress Jennifer Aniston, 56, has one of Hollywood’s most sought-after physiques. Now, the trainer behind her toned muscles is sharing the star’s weekly workout secrets.

“She loves a challenging workout,” trainer Dani Coleman told the Daily Mail, explaining that Aniston’s routine incorporates an intense blend of resistance training, weight lifting, and cardio.

Coleman is the Vice President of Training and Head Trainer at Pvolve, a fitness company Aniston partnered with in 2023 that offers workout equipment and online classes. The Friends star has trained with Coleman for five years.

“We mix in heavy dumbbells with a focus on building lean muscle mass,” Coleman said. “Our sessions are filled with hard work, a good playlist, and a few intermissions to play with the pups,” she added, referencing Aniston’s three dogs, Sophie, Clyde, and Lord Chesterfield.

“We do full-body workouts,” Coleman said, naming the brand’s resistance-training tools, the p.band and p.3 trainer, as among Aniston’s favorite workout gear.

Like most lifestyle habits, it all comes down to consistency. “No matter how much time or where Jen’s schedule takes her, she always values moving her body,” Coleman said of her famously fit celebrity client. “She understands that doing something each day, even if it’s small, is better than nothing.”

The trainer referred to the Emmy-winning actress as “Superwoman” and praised her likable personality.

“The only things that outshine her work ethic in our workouts are her humor and humility,” Coleman said. Even after almost five years of shared workouts, she says the two “continue to have fun and unlock new levels of strength together.”