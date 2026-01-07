Jennifer Lopez Credits New Neck Serum for Her ‘Taut and Beautiful’ Skin

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer Lopez announced the launch of her new neck serum, promising “facial-level care” for an often-ignored body part.

“Just a lil something I’ve been working on for 2026,” Lopez, 56, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post revealing the latest addition to her beauty line, the JLo Beauty That Spotlight Silhouette Firming Neck Serum ($69, JLo Beauty), The singer promted her new launch with two social media videos—one on Instagram and another on Facebook—showcasing its design and formula.

“I just love the texture of this, I love the feel of it,” she said, showing the product off to the camera. “It has done wonders for me already.”

She continued, “I’ve been using it since we’ve been developing the formula, and I have to tell you, with all the singing and stretching and acrobats that I do in this show, it has really kept my neck taut and beautiful.”

That Spotlight Silhouette Firming Neck Serum is a lightweight formula with hydrating and plumping ingredients, including growth factors, peptides, red algae, and extracts from pea and bamboo. The $69 serum, which the brand suggests applying twice daily for the best results, “visibly firms, smooths, and sculpts the delicate neck area while delivering deep, lasting hydration.”

“I just got back from doing my shows in Vegas,” she said, referring to her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “I thought, ‘Yeah, I could use a little self-love, a little self-care, a little pampering right now. Where is my neck cream?’”

In the Facebook video, titled “The Secret to My Glow,” Lopez showed off her refreshed profile, craning for the camera so viewers can see there are no lines or loose skin. “Not bad,” she says. “Neck be saved.”

Other Neck Serums We Love

If you’re in search of a formula packed with hyaluronic acid, the dermatology world’s favorite skin-plumping molecule, we recommend Kate Somerville’s Mega-A Skin Transforming Serum ($84, Amazon). Last year, our writer Layne Van Vranken raved about the product, saying it delivered “lightning-fast results” and softened fine lines in just a week.

Another option we love: Dermelect’s Self-Esteem Neck Firming Lift ($59, Dermelect), a non-greasy serum that features hydroxy acids and antioxidants to tighten loose skin around the neck and jawline.

Sam Escobar, senior editor at The Looker, is a big fan of Clarins Extra-Firming Neck and Décolleté Cream ($98, Amazon). While this hydrating formula is on the pricier side, Sam insists it is “worth every penny.”