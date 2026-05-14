‘Friends’ Star Proves She Has the Best Bangs in Hollywood
Jennifer Aniston is famous for her long, sun-kissed layers, but her latest social media post proved the Friends star pulls off bangs like no other.
On May 14, Aniston, 57, shared a carousel on Instagram featuring several hairstyles with fringe she’s worn over the years in Hollywood.
“Think before you bang…👀,” she captioned the post, hinting at the common experience of cutting one’s hair and instantly regretting it.
The first photo in the carousel—the only shot without Aniston’s trademark balayage-highlighted shade of blond—shows Dr. Julia Harris, the dark-haired character she played in her 2011 comedy, Horrible Bosses.
Reflecting on her turn as a brunette, Aniston told Vanity Fair in 2025, “I fought for that wig, by the way. That was not an easy battle. I wanted her [Julia] to look different.”
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the second image, Aniston stands in front of actor Owen Wilson while the pair filmed their 2008 canine rom-com, Marley & Me, and the third shows the actress in a scene from 2001’s Rock Star.
The last photo in the post shows a scene from Friends, where a fringed Rachel Green speaks on a (now-vintage-looking) cellphone.
Despite Aniston’s self-deprecating humor, fans were quick to comment that none of the Golden Globe winner’s styles could be considered regrettable.
One wrote, “Jen’s hair has been setting impossible standards for decades and somehow still keeps winning.”
“Girl, I don’t think you understand what you’re doing,” another warned. “These posts are going to convince people to get bangs because you always look so good.”
The fringe envy was only heightened after Sandra Bullock, 61, commented that Aniston wore them best. Three hours later, she posted her own nostalgic Instagram carousel.
“Life happens while you are waiting for your bangs to grow out,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Aniston.
Among the throwback photos in Bullock’s May 14 carousel is a shot from 1998’s Practical Magic, wherein her character, Sally Owens, runs to Faith Hill’s “This Kiss.”
Joey King, 26, who stars in the highly anticipated sequel, commented, “Hottest person alive.”
Followers were equally excited to join the fringe fan club for Bullock.
“These bangs are so Practical Magic coded,” one wrote, while another commenter said, “‘90s women everywhere need to bring back the bangs!!!”
Bullock only debuted on the app on April 14, when she shared a clip of herself spookily starting a [midnight] margarita blender to promote Practical Magic 2.
Aniston welcomed her longtime friend to Instagram with a post on her story, and fans were excited to get a closer look at the normally private celebrity’s life.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog