Lifestyle Throwbang Thursday ‘Friends’ Star Proves She Has the Best Bangs in Hollywood Another 1990s star comes in a close second. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Jennifer Aniston is famous for her long, sun-kissed layers, but her latest social media post proved the Friends star pulls off bangs like no other.

On May 14, Aniston, 57, shared a carousel on Instagram featuring several hairstyles with fringe she’s worn over the years in Hollywood.

“Think before you bang…🫩👀,” she captioned the post, hinting at the common experience of cutting one’s hair and instantly regretting it.

Jennifer Aniston played aggressively inappropriate dentist Dr. Julia Harris, D.D.S. in "Horrible Bosses" (2011) Warner Bros.

The first photo in the carousel—the only shot without Aniston’s trademark balayage-highlighted shade of blond—shows Dr. Julia Harris, the dark-haired character she played in her 2011 comedy, Horrible Bosses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her turn as a brunette, Aniston told Vanity Fair in 2025, “I fought for that wig, by the way. That was not an easy battle. I wanted her [Julia] to look different.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Aniston, and Dagmara Dominczyk in "Rock Star" (2001) Warner Bros.

In the second image, Aniston stands in front of actor Owen Wilson while the pair filmed their 2008 canine rom-com, Marley & Me, and the third shows the actress in a scene from 2001’s Rock Star.

Jennifer Aniston as Emily Poule in "Rock Star" (2001) Warner Bros.

​The last photo in the post shows a scene from Friends, where a fringed Rachel Green speaks on a (now-vintage-looking) cellphone.

Jenifer poses over the shoulder with a ponytail and bangs for a scene in the 2008 film "Marley and Me". Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Despite Aniston’s self-deprecating humor, fans were quick to comment that none of the Golden Globe winner’s styles could be considered regrettable.

One wrote, “Jen’s hair has been setting impossible standards for decades and somehow still keeps winning.”

“Girl, I don’t think you understand what you’re doing,” another warned. “These posts are going to convince people to get bangs because you always look so good.”

Jennifer Aniston showcases her bangs at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "Along Came Polly” in 2004. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The fringe envy was only heightened after Sandra Bullock, 61, commented that Aniston wore them best. Three hours later, she posted her own nostalgic Instagram carousel.

“Life happens while you are waiting for your bangs to grow out,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Aniston.

Among the throwback photos in Bullock’s May 14 carousel is a shot from 1998’s Practical Magic, wherein her character, Sally Owens, runs to Faith Hill’s “This Kiss.”

Joey King, 26, who stars in the highly anticipated sequel, commented, “Hottest person alive.”

In 2026, Sandra Bullock posts a series of old photos on Instagram showing the actress with bangs. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYU4_ObFK6j/?img_index=1

​Followers were equally excited to join the fringe fan club for Bullock.

“These bangs are so Practical Magic coded,” one wrote, while another commenter said, “‘90s women everywhere need to bring back the bangs!!!”

Jennifer Aniston posted multiple Instagram stories to celebrate Sandra Bullock joining the platform. Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

Bullock only debuted on the app on April 14, when she shared a clip of herself spookily starting a [midnight] margarita blender to promote Practical Magic 2.

​Aniston welcomed her longtime friend to Instagram with a post on her story, and fans were excited to get a closer look at the normally private celebrity’s life.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog